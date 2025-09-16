Paddy Power Gold Cup: Caldwell Potter and Jagwar favourites

The market leaders were both in winning action at the Festival in March, the former running his rivals ragged in the Jack Richards Novice Handicap Chase and Jagwar getting the better of Thecompanysergeant in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase.

The Jukebox Man, who missed the spring festivals following a setback, is next best for the Ben Pauling team.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We’ve still some tremendous Flat action to come, but when our traders price up the ‘Paddy Power’, Jumps enthusiasts know there’s not long to go until they can sink their teeth into some exhilarating high-class action.

“At this early stage we’re unable to separate the hugely-exciting Caldwell Potter, who exhibited his tremendous potential at both Cheltenham and Aintree, and Jagwar, a horse who is two from two at Prestbury Park, including at this year’s Festival.”

Paddy Power Gold Cup - sponsors bet: 8 Caldwell Potter, Jagwar, 10 The Jukebox Man, 12 Gidleigh Park, Jordans, Masaccio, 14 Ginny’s Destiny, Handstands, 16 Billytherealbigred, Es Perfecto, Ga Law, Il Ridoto, Madara, Thecompanysergeant, 25 Boombawn, Fugitif, Insurrection, Lord Of Thunder, Mark Of Gold, Protektorat, 33 bar