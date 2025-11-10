Paddy Power Gold Cup betting: Il Ridoto favourite to win again

Last year’s winner Il Ridoto is 4/1 favourite with the sponsors after 16 horses were left in Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Paul Nicholls’ charge is only a pound higher than when winning in 2025 and shaped well on his return to action at Chepstow last month. Jagwar, winner of the Trustatrader Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, and the unexposed Vincenzo are next on the list ahead of Dan Skelton’s Panic Attack, who will be ridden by Harry Skelton. Henry De Bromhead’s Coming Up Easy, who is chasing a four-timer, is the other runner at a single-figure price at present.