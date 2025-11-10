Menu icon
Il Ridoto hacks up at Cheltenham
Il Ridoto - favourite to win again

Paddy Power Gold Cup betting: Il Ridoto favourite to win again

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon November 10, 2025 · 3h ago

Last year’s winner Il Ridoto is 4/1 favourite with the sponsors after 16 horses were left in Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Paul Nicholls’ charge is only a pound higher than when winning in 2025 and shaped well on his return to action at Chepstow last month.

Jagwar, winner of the Trustatrader Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, and the unexposed Vincenzo are next on the list ahead of Dan Skelton’s Panic Attack, who will be ridden by Harry Skelton.

Henry De Bromhead’s Coming Up Easy, who is chasing a four-timer, is the other runner at a single-figure price at present.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "JP McManus’s Impose Toi became a lively outsider for one of our marquee sponsorships, the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle, after an impressive display on Saturday and if Jagwar can produce a similar performance at the weekend, the same owner will already be well in front with Paddy before March's Festival.

“But last year’s Paddy Power Gold Cup hero Il Ridoto has now just edged to the front of the market and the Kapgarde gelding is currently our biggest loser in the race and represents Paul Nicholls who is chasing a hat-trick in the first major contest of this exciting new jumps season."

Paddy Power Gold Cup – sponsors bet: 4 Il Ridoto, 5 Jagwar, Vincenzo, 6 Panic Attack, 9 Coming Up Easy, 10 Es Perfecto, Riskintheground, 12 Bad, Conyer’s Hill, Thecompanysergeant, 16 Theatre Native, 20 Hoe Joly Smoke, Matata, The Other Mozzie, 25 Hunter Legend, 33 Issar d’Airy

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

