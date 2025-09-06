Paddy Power customer wins over £14k as seven of eight horses win

After seven selections had won at odds ranging from 8/11 to 4/1, the customer, who had played trebles and upwards, stood to win almost £70,000 if Binhareer completed the eight-fold by landing the 4.25 at Ascot.

But instead of seeing their small-stakes each-way accumulator through to the end, the customer cashed out that bet for over £8,000, with their selection going on to finish third.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "We've seen some amazing action today, including the Arc favourite beaten and Big Mojo scorching to victory at Haydock, but this punter showed amazing shrewdness in so many ways.

"As well as combining their eight selections to grab around six grand in trebles and four folds, they managed to get an amazing seven winners in a row before cashing out for another eight grand on the accumulator, four grand more than if they’d let the last horse run. Pure genius."