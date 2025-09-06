Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
The Reverend scores at Haydock
The Reverend scores at Haydock

Paddy Power customer wins over £14k as seven of eight horses win

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat September 06, 2025 · 3h ago

An online punter with Paddy Power won £14,000 on Saturday, a figure almost doubled when their decision to take the money and run paid dividends.

After seven selections had won at odds ranging from 8/11 to 4/1, the customer, who had played trebles and upwards, stood to win almost £70,000 if Binhareer completed the eight-fold by landing the 4.25 at Ascot.

But instead of seeing their small-stakes each-way accumulator through to the end, the customer cashed out that bet for over £8,000, with their selection going on to finish third.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "We've seen some amazing action today, including the Arc favourite beaten and Big Mojo scorching to victory at Haydock, but this punter showed amazing shrewdness in so many ways.

"As well as combining their eight selections to grab around six grand in trebles and four folds, they managed to get an amazing seven winners in a row before cashing out for another eight grand on the accumulator, four grand more than if they’d let the last horse run. Pure genius."

Selections

  • 1.15 Haydock - Zeus Olympios (11/4 fav) Won
  • 2.10 Ascot - Crown Of Oaks (8/11 fav) Won
  • 2.25 Haydock - Valiancy (4/1) Won
  • 2.40 Ascot - Native Warrior (100/30 fav) Won
  • 3.00 Haydock - The Reverend (7/2 fav) Won
  • 3.15 Ascot - Tenability (85/40) Won
  • 3.50 Ascot - Abloom (2/1 fav) Won
  • 4.25 Ascot - Binhareer (3/1) 3rd

Paddy Power also reported several significant market movers on the back of Saturday's action, with Kempton second Kalpana doubled in price to 12/1 from 6/1 for the Arc, for which Giavellotto is 33/1 from 66s.

Crown Of Oaks was trimmed into clear favouritism for the Cambridgeshire at 4/1 while Bow Echo is 12/1 from an earlier 25/1 for the 2000 Guineas.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING