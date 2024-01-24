Paddy Power Cotswold Chase preview: Datsalrightgino heads to Cheltenham on Trials Day

Jamie Snowden is under no illusions that Datsalrightgino will have to step forward again if he is to win the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day.

However, he believes the progressive gelding has the right profile to make his mark in the valuable Grade Two contest, After opening his account for the campaign in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury last month the improving eight-year-old will face his toughest test to date over fences when lining up in the extended three miles and one furlong contest. And although the son of It’s Gino is the only one of the six entries that hasn’t got a Grade One win to his name over either fences or hurdles, the Lambourn handler is confident that the second season chaser will not look out of place in the £125,000 prize for which he is a 7/2 chance with the sponsor.

🏇🌟 Here's 𝘿𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙤 enjoying a spin on the gallops in Lambourn yesterday, ahead of his @PaddyPower Cotswold Chase bid on Saturday!@jamiesnowden | @GavinSheehan92 | @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/E6vYLKrtOr — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) January 24, 2024

Snowden said: “He has always been a big scopey individual, and he improved a lot for going over a fence last season culminating in winning a Grade Two at Ayr at the end of the campaign. “On the back of winning at Ayr we were always going to try and have a prep run in the Old Roan at Aintree with a view to having a go at the Coral Gold Cup. We thought we would try going up in trip in a big race like the Coral Gold Cup and thankfully it all paid off. "This was a race that I earmarked after the Coral Gold Cup. The King George (VI Chase at Kempton Park) was just a step too far and it was less than a month after the Coral Gold Cup so the next options, without going to Ireland, were the Cotswold Chase or the Denman Chase at Newbury. “We thought we would try and get him ready for this and looking at the forecast we should be okay for Saturday ground wise. “He has got to step forward again coming out of handicap company. He won the Coral Gold Cup off 148 so this is a different kettle of fish. “They have all got a high level of open company chase form, apart from Stay Away Fay, but he won the Albert Bartlett over hurdles last season at the Festival. “He is only eight and you would like to think he has got a progressive profile. Looking at the entries there should be plenty of pace on as a few of them like to go forward and that will suit him. “He has always been a good work horse at home, and he seems in good form so we are looking forward to it.”

