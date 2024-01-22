Paddy Power Cotswold Chase preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Cheltenham feature

David Ord takes an early look at the possible contenders for Paddy Power Cotswold Chase glory at Cheltenham on Saturday.
When: 1.50, Saturday January 27
Where: Cheltenham
First prize: £70,338.00
Going: Good to Soft
TV: ITV & Racing TV
Won this race last season, a performance that would put him right in the mix again on Saturday, but pulled-up in both the Charlie Hall and Coral Gold Cup this time around. It’s a big day for him but he hasn’t looked a betting proposition the last twice and a watching brief is advised.
Third behind the brilliant Galopin Des Champs in the Savills over Christmas albeit 23 lengths adrift of the winner and potentially an interesting runner for the Willie Mullins team. However, his Grade One win in the staying novice chase at the 2022 Punchestown Festival now feels a long time ago and his jumping is the Achilles' Heel. Rarely produces an error-free round and needs one if travelling over on Saturday.
Thrown into Grade Two company off the back of his Coral Gold Cup triumph at Newbury. He was impressive that day in the way he made strong headway from the rear of the field and was then able to sustain his effort to get the better of Mahler Mission after the last. Another personal best needed but on the upgrade and remains unexposed at the trip.
Saw it out well to win the Betfair Chase on his reappearance, a breakthrough win at Grade One level. These are theoretically calmer waters but he has a penalty to carry and the two best performances of his career have been at Haydock. In contrast, he’s run ten and seven pounds below his peak Timeform performance number in the last two renewals of the Gold Cup (failed to fire in his first tilt at it as a novice) and that’s a nagging doubt.
A bold roll of the dice from Paul Nicholls to head here with last season’s Albert Bartlett winner. He’s two from two over fences and was strongest at the finish to win good races at Exeter and Sandown. This is an altogether different test but the track, trip and seemingly assured decent pace will all help. Fascinating runner.
Toughed it out from the front when beating Gerri Colombe in a pulsating Brown Advisory at the Festival last season. Finished lame on his return in the Paddy Power and never a factor under a restrained ride behind Hewick in the King George. Likely to roll forward again at the weekend and isn’t the easiest to pass when on-song.
Royale Pagaille was right at his best to win the Betfair Chase on his return but hasn’t been on three previous visits to this track and is worth taking on.
Ahoy Senor needs to leave two lack-lustre runs behind and The Real Whacker is yet to fire on all cylinders this term. Capodanno’s jumping is the worry to it could pay to side with the two improvers, Stay Away Fay and DATSALIRGHTGINO.
The former is an intriguing runner for all he’s light on experience over fences but it’s the Coral Gold Cup hero who looks the bet at 6/1.
Newbury was his first start over three miles and he relished it. There’s plenty of pace on in this which will suit and he doesn’t have to find much on official or Timeform ratings to get involved.
