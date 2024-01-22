Paddy Power Cotswold Chase preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Cheltenham feature

David Ord takes an early look at the possible contenders for Paddy Power Cotswold Chase glory at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Paddy Power Cotswold Chase When: 1.50, Saturday January 27 Where: Cheltenham First prize: £70,338.00 Going: Good to Soft TV: ITV & Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

AHOY SENOR Won this race last season, a performance that would put him right in the mix again on Saturday, but pulled-up in both the Charlie Hall and Coral Gold Cup this time around. It’s a big day for him but he hasn’t looked a betting proposition the last twice and a watching brief is advised. CAPODANNO Third behind the brilliant Galopin Des Champs in the Savills over Christmas albeit 23 lengths adrift of the winner and potentially an interesting runner for the Willie Mullins team. However, his Grade One win in the staying novice chase at the 2022 Punchestown Festival now feels a long time ago and his jumping is the Achilles' Heel. Rarely produces an error-free round and needs one if travelling over on Saturday.

DATSALRIGHTGINO Thrown into Grade Two company off the back of his Coral Gold Cup triumph at Newbury. He was impressive that day in the way he made strong headway from the rear of the field and was then able to sustain his effort to get the better of Mahler Mission after the last. Another personal best needed but on the upgrade and remains unexposed at the trip. ROYALE PAGAILLE Saw it out well to win the Betfair Chase on his reappearance, a breakthrough win at Grade One level. These are theoretically calmer waters but he has a penalty to carry and the two best performances of his career have been at Haydock. In contrast, he’s run ten and seven pounds below his peak Timeform performance number in the last two renewals of the Gold Cup (failed to fire in his first tilt at it as a novice) and that’s a nagging doubt.

Royale Pagaille is in control at Haydock

STAY AWAY FAY A bold roll of the dice from Paul Nicholls to head here with last season’s Albert Bartlett winner. He’s two from two over fences and was strongest at the finish to win good races at Exeter and Sandown. This is an altogether different test but the track, trip and seemingly assured decent pace will all help. Fascinating runner. THE REAL WHACKER Toughed it out from the front when beating Gerri Colombe in a pulsating Brown Advisory at the Festival last season. Finished lame on his return in the Paddy Power and never a factor under a restrained ride behind Hewick in the King George. Likely to roll forward again at the weekend and isn’t the easiest to pass when on-song.