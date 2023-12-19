Paddy Brennan records landmark winner at Catterick

Paddy Brennan reached another major milestone in his hugely successful riding career as a Tuesday double at Catterick saw him pass the 1,500-winner mark.

It is fast approaching 20 years since the County Galway native was crowned Britain’s champion conditional and he has since gone on to establish himself as one of the sport’s leading jockeys. Winning an epic Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2010 aboard Imperial Commander is the obvious highlight on a long list of big-race triumphs which also includes the 2007 World Hurdle on the hugely popular Inglis Drever and the 2015 King George VI Chase on Cue Card. By his own admission success on the biggest stage has proved harder to come by in the latter part of his career, but he has not given up hope of again showcasing his talents at the highest level before hanging up his saddle. He said: “It’s something I’m really proud of and I do understand the magnitude of it. It’s been hard, it’s still hard, every day is hard, but I’m so proud of my family and the people that have supported me along the way. It’s been an incredible journey. “I used to live near here when I worked for Mr (Graham) Wylie and I love coming up here. It’s a great track with lovely ground and the motivation is definitely still there. “It’s been a dream – it’s been like a holiday destination that’s lasted for so long. Hopefully I haven’t booked a flight home yet, but maybe it’s not too far away.”