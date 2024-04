Jockey Paddy Brennan was banned for 18 days and trainer Fergal O’Brien fined £4,000 after Northern Air finished second in Golf Membership On Sale Now Maiden Hurdle at Wincanton.

The 5/1 chance was making her debut over hurdles having won a point to point at the backend of last year and had one bumper start at Newbury last month since joining the O’Brien team. Brennan’s mount made up late ground having been held up in the early stages and was eventually beaten three and a quarter lengths by an odds-on favourite in the one-mile-seven-furlong affair. The stewards inquired into the performance with Brennan stating his instructions were “to switch off” Northern Air as she had been keen last time and finished the race “fairly distressed” after “emptying out”. Brennan also reported Northern Air had made a respiratory noise and he wanted to ensure she finished more positively, focusing on “keeping the bit up in her mouth, being patient and riding her up the straight to hit the line”.