Paddock positives from Cheltenham including No Drama This End and Stencil

Timeform's David Cleary writes up his observations from the Cheltenham paddock at the November Meeting including horses to follow.

BRAS D'OR, 2m 4yo+ maiden hurdle, Cheltenham, 16/11/25 The field for this maiden hurdle featured an interesting mix of Flat recruits and those that had contested points and bumpers. The race was well run, thanks to the Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly no less, and the race went to the horse that was dropped out last, Soldier Reeves, who'd been placed in a point and a bumper. Both those named entered consideration for inclusion in the notebook, but it's Bras d'Or that gets the nod. Runner-up in a point and beaten at odd on in a bumper at Fontwell in the spring, Bras d'Or shaped really well until lack of a recent outing told. He travelled smoothly, moved into contention stylishly down the hill, but couldn't quicken when shaken up and faded as lack of an outing told on the run-in. Bras d'Or a strong sort, was about the pick on looks in the entire field at Cheltenham, though carrying some condition. He was very easy to back as well, so it was encouraging that he shaped as well as he did. This was a pretty high standard of maiden, so a similar race at least ought to be well within his capabilities.

BUD FOX, 2m 4 + 5yo Listed NH Flat, Cheltenham, 16/11/25 Bud Fox couldn't justify his short price in the closing bumper of the three-day November meeting, but he shaped as well as any and should have a bright future over hurdles in due course. Settled in mid-field, travelling smoothly, he moved up to track the leader Saint Clovis on the run to the straight. He couldn't pick up when the leader kicked again and the effort told late on. Saint Clovis got a good ride from the front and Bud Fox's effort cost him second. It was the first defeat of Bud Fox's career, following wins in a point and a bumper at the Punchestown Festival in the spring, but it was still a good effort. Bud Fox was about the pick of the field on looks, a typically striking son of Walk In The Park, tall and a chaser in the long term. He's looked relatively speedy in his races to date, though he's bred to stay two-and-a-half miles, his dam winning over that trip as well as two miles over hurdles.

NO DRAMA THIS END, 2m5f 4yo+ Grade 2 Hyde Novices' Hurdle, Cheltenham, 14/11/25 There are days on track that you just have to get through. Friday at Cheltenham was one of those. The ITV team moved from their usual paddock position to their 'covered' spot, for use in wet weather, and looked wetter and more miserable than they would have done if they'd stayed where they were. It definitely wasn't a day for seeing horses at their best. So, it was great to have No Drama This End light up the afternoon. A six-figure purchase out of the pointing field, he's always had a big reputation, one of the leading British-trained fancies in the Champion Bumper in the spring. He could finish only ninth that day, but that was a promising effort and he stepped up considerably in terms of potential in making a winning hurdling debut at Grade-2 level. No Drama This End, who looked to have done well physically since the spring, travelled strongly and soon put the race to bed once sent to the front, scoring with plenty to spare. Given he's trained by Paul Nicholls, he seems an obvious candidate for the Challow Hurdle at Newbury after Christmas. On this showing he will take some beating.

No Drama This End (right) wins under Harry Cobden at Cheltenham

ONE HORSE TOWN, 2m 3yo Grade 2 Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle, Cheltenham, 15/11/25 Despite being the first graded juvenile of the season, the Prestbury has a strong history in identifying horses that make an impact in the best races in the division right through to the spring. This year's winner One Horse Town had plenty going for him coming into this year's running, but the way he stamped his authority on the contest was impressive and he sets a good standard for those coming through to try and beat. One Horse Town had already run and won three times over hurdles, including landing the first juvenile hurdle of the season, at Hexham on Derby day. His experience showed in his performance, sent off in front, his hurdling generally slick and gaining him ground. He looked in danger as the favourite Precious Man moved into contention after two out and the race was in the balance, seemingly at the last. One Horse Town jumped it untidily, but better than his rival, and finishing off the race much the stronger of the pair. Precious Man would likely get a fair bit closer in a rematch, but not necessarily enough to turn the tables. One Horse Town was just fair on the Flat, but is already significantly better over hurdles. He's a tall gelding, a better type than most juvenile hurdlers, and that, coupled with his good jumping technique, offer the clue to his progress at this discipline. One other positive from his win here, was that it showed his ability to handle testing ground, which will be an advantage through the winter.

ROCK SENSATION, 2m 4 + 5yo fillies and mares Listed NH Flat, Cheltenham, 15/11/25 The November meeting at Cheltenham was one where being up with the pace generally paid dividends. This listed bumper was certainly a race where being handy looked an advantage, so Rock Sensation's effort in finishing fourth deserves marking up all the more so as she made a lot of ground in the early part of the straight having still had plenty to do three furlongs out. The field for the race wasn't the strongest in terms of paddock appearance, plenty lacking size or substance, but Rock Sensation was an exception, a lengthy filly mare with a bit about her, definitely one that will make the grade over hurdles. She was very much on her toes beforehand, but that didn't appear to impact her performance. Rock Sensation had won a bumper at the second attempt, at Southwell in March, so a switch to hurdling seems on the cards. She joined current connections after finishing runner-up in a point. Her pedigree suggests stamina more than speed, though it's likely she'll start off at two miles over jumps.

SINNATRA, 2m 4yo+ maiden hurdle, Newbury, 06/11/25 The decision to run the hurdle races and bumper on the Flat track paid dividends in terms of interest and competitiveness at Newbury's opening jumps fixture of the season. The meeting opened with a walkover in one of the two chases on the card. The maiden hurdle an hour later was much more informative. There was inexperience aplenty on display, with the majority having their first try over timber. Their number including Sinnatra, a bumper winner for Paul Nicholls last winter, who has since joined the Dan Skelton yard. He's a strong type, a chaser for later on, but his first start over hurdles was very encouraging amidst greenness. He came to have every chance on the run-in and stuck to his task to hold second. Sinnatra seems sure to learn from the experience and will have no trouble winning a similar event. His dam's previous foals have been winners at round two miles and he seems likely to be kept at the trip for the time being. He's very much one to be interested in for the long term as well as the short.