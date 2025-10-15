Paddock Notes from Newmarket: Pierre Bonnard destined for greatness based on appearance

Don't miss David Cleary's update with more horses to follow into next year and a few on the shortlist for British Champions Day this weekend.

AL ZANATI – 1m 2yo Group 3 Autumn Stakes, Newmarket, 11/10/25 Given how much he did wrong, Al Zanati did extremely well to finish second behind the much more polished Hankelow in the Autumn Stakes. There are certainly good races to be won with him if his raw ability can be channelled more productively. Given his stable – that of Charlie Appleby – and particularly given his sire – Dubawi – a visit from the vet might be on the agenda and it's often been a positive move for his yard's runners. Al Zanati first of all pulled hard in a steadily-run race,, refusing to settle. When the tempo lifted, over two furlongs out, he ran green when shaken up and didn't handle the track that well. He couldn't quicken but then rallied in the last 150 yards to regain second near the finish. That he was able to do that after he'd failed to settle was certainly encouraging. Al Zanati has plenty about him physically, a well-made colt, and is likely to make at least as good a three year old. He has a pedigree that suggests he'll perhaps be best at a mile to a mile and a quarter. His full brother showed form at nine furlongs before winning at a mile, while his dam won a Group 3 at Meydan over nine-and-a-half furlongs on dirt. It wouldn't be a surprise if Al Zanati had a winter in Dubai.

COLORI FOREVER – 7f 2yo auction race, Newmarket, 04/10/25 While the well-fancied Colori Forever wasn't able to quite make the frame in this valuable contest, he did better than the distances indicate, giving chase to the leader in his group after two furlongs out before the effort told on him late on, finishing fifth after second had looked a possibility. Colori Forever had made a winning debut at Yarmouth in August, beating a next-time-out winner in ready fashion. That form gave him decent claims in a race where, typically, plenty wee making up the numbers. Yet it's the type of race where experience counts for plenty, and it's notable that the four that beat him all had at least three races under their belt, one as many as five. Colori Forever has the substance to train on at three. He's unlikely to be a star, but he looks well up to improving further and to pay his way in handicap company. He's raced at seven furlongs so far, and on pedigree that might prove his optimum trip.

DAMYSUS – 1m1f 3yo+ Group 3 Darley Stakes, Newmarket, 11/10/25 Damysus may yet turn out to have been one of the best two or three horses to run in this year's Derby. Rather like Delacroix, so far the best horse to contest the Epsom classic, things didn't go Damysus's way that day – he returned with cuts after kicking out in the stalls. He was given a good break after that and returned to win a listed race at Deauville in August. His victory in the Darley Stakes was a further step up the ladder. Damysus faced another progressive three year old in Gladius and the pair had a fine tussle in coming out ahead of some older rivals. There was little between them from two furlongs out, Damysus showing a good attitude to assert well inside the final furlong. The form looks strong for the grade. Damysus is a strong colt in appearance, likely to progress further as a four year old, when he will surely be a significant player at a high level at around a mile and a quarter. He comes from the Gosden yard which has won this race in recent years with Mostahdaf and Lead Artist, who both went on to land Group 1 victories later in their career. It would be no surprise to see Damysus follow suit.

Damysus (red cap) wins the Darley Stakes

HATOUR – 7f 2yo fillies maiden, Newmarket, 10/10/25 Hatour was the clear pick of the paddock for this fillies maiden – she's a tall filly with plenty of scope – though she's more a three year old on looks and proved to be not sufficiently clued up to make a significant impact. She will leave the bare form of her fourth placing behind Act of Kindess well behind in due course. One encouraging thing from Hatour's performance was that she was doing her best work at the finish. She'd been settled mid-field, taking a good hold, and then had shown her inexperience when the tempo lifted, unable to quicken over two furlongs out, before she picked up inside the final furlong. Hatour is sure to improve enough to win a maiden or novice and it would be no surprise if she went on to something better. It's hard to be adamant from her pedigree what Hatour's optimum trip will be. Her dam's three previous winners all scored over middle distances but were by sires who are much more an influence for stamina than Hatour's sire Sioux Nation. Another run at seven furlongs would seem the most likely next option. PIERRE BONNARD – 1m2f 2yo Group 3 Zetland Stakes, Newmarket, 11/10/25 Paddock notes: 'tall, well-made, good sort, looked very well, wow.' If looks mean anything – and this column would be pointless if they don't – then Pierre Bonnard is destined for greatness. He is a stunner, really knocking the eye out with the way he went round the paddock at Newmarket, dwarfing his stable-companion Endorsement who was following him round. There was a lot to like about the way he won the race as well, ending up well on top after being produced to lead over a furlong from home. Pierre Bonnard is bred to stay at least a mile and a half. Although he's a big horse, it was encouraging how well he coped with Newmarket's undulations on just his third racecourse appearance, with firmish ground too. A campaign for Pierre Bonnardthat takes in Chester, Epsom and the Curragh is very easy to imagine. His stable will have its usual host of Derby candidates in the spring, but there isn't a better one at this stage than Pierre Bonnard.