Timeform's David Cleary passes on his paddock observations from Newbury and Newmarket last week.

It is the changing of the seasons, a week for Classic trials after the excitement of Aintree, with feature races at Newmarket and Newbury offering clues aplenty for the two Guineas back at Newmarket at the start of May. Except it didn't really work out like that. Haatem in the Craven Stakes was the most convincing of the trial winners, seemingly exposed at two, but finding plenty of improvement on his return. Haatem really ought not to be good enough in the Classic, but his form is still in advance of the winner of the Greenham, Esquire, who, as a gelding, is not eligible to run in the Guineas. The winners of the two fillies trials aren't currently entered for Newmarket. Nell Gwyn winner Pretty Crystal wouldn't be sure to stay a mile anyway; the Fred Darling scorer Folgaria has the Pouliches on her agenda, though even that would require quite a bit more. In terms of paddock appearance, the Nell Gwyn favourite/runner-up Dance Sequence stood out, more substantial than the majority of her rivals and in good order. She may well prove the best of this field as well, though she didn't impress with her finishing effort and the fitting of headgear might be in order. Folgaria has a bit about her too and in coming from off the pace in a slowly-run race, she clearly did well. So too did third home Elmalka, who was doing her best work late on. She had had just the one run on the all-weather, so lacked the winner's experience as the pair made their effort. Although she's on the small side, Elmalka looks sure to progress again.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

So far as the colts' races go, the Craven field had the edge over the Greenham on looks, though there were disappointments in both and the form of each looks a bit substandard. Thank goodness, then, for the maiden and novice races, which threw up plenty of horses to keep on side, including one or two with classic aspirations. Perhaps the most impressive performance came from Star Style, a Richard Hannon-trained 1000 Guineas entry who made a winning start in the Bridget Maiden at Newbury. This newcomers race doesn't have the most notable role of honour, but Star Style can do her bit to improve that. She impressed with the way she travelled and she soon put the race to bed when asked, and while the race was slowly run and she was clued up, her effort can still be viewed very positively. Star Style, who was about the second pick in the field after Tarqeez, probably lacks the experience for the Guineas, but an impact at pattern level is on the cards sooner rather than later. Star Style was completing a double for her owner and trainer, Voyage having made a successful debut in the valuable ten-furlong novice earlier on the card. He was another clued-up newcomer, but again there was a stylishness to his performance. By a Derby winner out a mare by another, he will have no problem with an extra quarter mile. He is entered at Epsom; a Derby trial seems a likely next step to see if he can justify that. A Derby trial may well also be on the agenda for Hidden Law. He followed a promising debut on the all-weather with a win over eleven furlongs, finding a good turn of foot in a steadily-run race. The form has a few holes in it and he's smallish in stature, so there are slight negatives, but he deserves the benefit of the doubt for now. The mile maiden brought a Newbury win for Economics, yet another Derby entry. This is the most celebrated of the maidens and novices at this two-day fixture, won in recent years by such as My Prospero, Snow Lantern and Foxes Tales, and Economics may prove to be another future pattern winner to break his duck in the race. A strong colt who was a bit on his toes beforehand, Economics stepped up on his debut effort over seven furlongs, seeing out the extra distance well to score with a bit in hand. Economics' dam stayed a mile and a half, but that might stretch him and a mile and a quarter could prove his optimum trip. As such a route to the Jockey-Club at Chantilly, rather than to Epsom for the Derby seems most likely.