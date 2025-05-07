Paddock Notes and horses to follow from Guineas weekend and beyond

Big meetings at Newmarket, Ascot and Sandown come under the spotlight as David Cleary picks out some eyecatching recent performances to assess.

CHANTILLY LACE – 1m fillies Group 1, Newmarket, 04/05/25 It was asking a lot of Chantilly Lace, winner of a back-end Salisbury novice, to make just her second racecourse appearance in the One Thousand Guineas. However, she acquitted herself really well in taking fifth, in touch behind the leaders all the way and sticking to her task after coming under pressure three furlongs out, missing out on a frame finish by only a short head. Chantilly Lace has plenty about her physically (I need to pay more attention for a wiggle in her walk next time I see her), being a rangy, scopey sort who should develop through the season. She'll presumably continue to be ambitiously campaigned and with plenty more to offer, she seems sure to win a good race or two. She holds entries in the Oaks and Irish Oaks, but there is a doubt on pedigree whether she will stay. It's fair to say Chantilly Lace's pedigree is an interesting puzzle. Her dam, Seeking Solace is by Exceed And Excel, but stayed eleven furlongs, her dam being by the stamina influence Theatrical. Seeking Solace's four previous winning progeny have tended to take after what one might expect from their sire. The trio by No Nay Never, including the high-class six-furlong performer Ten Sovereigns were all best at short of a mile. Her winner by High Chaparral, Trailboss, won over a mile and a half on the Flat and later over hurdles at Newton Abbot. Chantilly Lace is by Lope de Vega, son of Shamardal, winner of two French classics and a non-stayer in Workforce's Arc. Given her background, a mile to a mile and a quarter might prove Chantilly Lace's optimum.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

CINDERELLA'S DREAM – 1m1f fillies and mares Group 2, Newmarket, 04/05/25 The Dahlia Stakes is often a good early test for the best older fillies and mares at a mile and a mile and a quarter, with Lady Bowthorpe, Dreamloper and the remarkable Via Sistina among the winners in recent years. All three won at Group 1 level after their Dahlia victory and there's every chance that Cinderella's Dream can follow suit. In theory the field for the Dahlia was pretty closely matched, but the market spoke very positively for Cinderella's Dream and she ran out an impressive winner from Elmalka, last year's Guineas heroine, under a ride from Buick that exuded confidence. Cinderella's Dream had finished only seventh in the classic, her most recent run in Britain prior to the Dahlia, but she's improved on her travels since and took her form to another level with this win. Cinderella's Dream isn't in the Queen Anne, where she would have decent form claims against the colts and would be hard to beat were she to take her chance in the Duke of Cambridge. She's likely to be on her travels again later in the summer, but a domestic Group 1 would be well within her compass, campaigned closer to home.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

COSMIC YEAR – 7f 3yo listed, Newmarket, 02/05/25 Juddmonte has a wealth of talent in the three-year-old colts seven furlongs/one mile division, which might well work to Cosmic Year's advantage, no need to overface a quirky sort before he's ready, not with Field of Gold and Jonquil in the same colours. Cosmic Year was stepped up to listed level on his third start and made it three from three ultimately in taking fashion. He found a ready turn of foot in the last half-furlong and scored with a bit in hand, but he'd looked awkward initially when shaken up and he'd shown immaturity in the preliminaries – green and a bit edgy. That Cosmic Year possesses 'character' isn't entirely a surprise. For a start he's by Kingman, a sire with a certain reputation. Then his dam Passage of Time used to look awkward and to hang in her races, the family containing several others with similar bad habits. However, it is also a family with more ability than most, and Cosmic Year is showing signs that he might be among the best of them. He's in the St James's Palace, but with Field of Gold earmarked for that, the Jersey looks ideal as Cosmic Year's next target.

Cosmic Year wins under Ryan Moore

DASH DIZZY – 6f 3yo Group 3, Ascot, 30/04/25 The Middle Park third Dash Dizzy was sent off a bigger price than he should have been on form and physique for Ascot's Pavilion Stakes (aka Commonwealth Cup Trial), and while the outcome of the race was a win for market signals over the dark arts, there was enough in his performance to merit a place on this list. Dash Dizzy was a big, strong sort in appearance at two and he still possesses an imposing physique. He had just three runs as a juvenile, his third to Shadow of Light coming after a win on the all-weather at Kempton. All his races so far have been at six furlongs, his return at Ascot seeing him show bags of speed, but racing with an excess of exuberance, which meant he weakened late on. It may well be that Dash Dizzy will continue to be campaigned at a high level – he is entered in the Commonwealth Cup – but the big three-year-old handicap over six at York's pre-Royal Ascot fixture looks tailor-made for him and his mark is a fair one. At some point, he needs a run over five furlongs as well.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

GULYA – 1m 3yo fillies novice, Ascot, 30/04/25 Six went to post for this valuable fillies novice and they were covered by a little over two lengths at the post. A perfect waiting-in-front ride by William Buick on Victory Queen was rewarded with the win, though had the runner-up Gulya had any luck in running, the outcome would have been different. Gulya was held up and, like most of the field, never really settled. She was clearly travelling as well as any into the straight, but needed a gap and one never came until well inside the final furlong. Although she quickened to get close to the winner, she ran out of time to get by. Gulya isn't the biggest but she is evidently potentially at least useful and a win is only a matter of time. She holds an entry in the Coronation Stakes, and that option shouldn't be totally ruled out. Perhaps a run in the Michael Seely at York next week would show whether that would be too ambitious at this early point in her career.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

SARDINIAN WARRIOR – 1m 4yo+ listed, Ascot, 30/04/25 One-time Derby entry Sardinian Warrior was restricted to just three runs at Southwell at the start and end of the turf season last year. However, he won all three and was most impressive in landing a handicap off a BHA mark of 97 on his final outing. Raised to listed company on his return, Sardinian Warrior was sent off second favourite in a strong field for the level and got the better of the favourite Docklands late on, the pair finishing clear. There was a lot to like about the style of Sardinian Warrior's performance, as well as the substance of it. He picked up nicely when shaken up, going to the front in the last quarter-mile. Then when Docklands through down his challenge, Sardinian Warrior found extra, showing a willing attitude. A strong, compact colt who looked in good shape at Ascot, Sardinian Warrior might well have struggled with the trip had he made his date at Epsom. He's entered in the Lockinge and Queen Anne, and being campaigned in top races at a mile seems likely to be the plan. He has more to offer and will be well worthy of consideration wherever he goes.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

SERAPH GABRIEL – 1m 3yo handicap, Sandown, 25/04/25 The Esher Cup is nearly always a race to be positive about, featuring plenty of unexposed three-year-olds from good stables, and, even though it was a messy race, the latest running looks no exception. First pick from the field would be the unlucky runner-up Seraph Gabriel. Seraph Gabriel had three runs at two, improving with each outing, and he stepped up again at Sandown on his reappearance/handicap debut. He did this despite being hampered at the start and again not having a clear run after two out. He might well have won had he been able to make an unimpeded run in the closing stages. The well-made Seraph Gabriel is a likely sort for the Britannia at Royal Ascot, his mark raised 4 lb after Sandown, which looks fair, with more to come, and should guarantee him a place in the line-up. He was having his first run at a mile in the Esher Cup and that may well prove his optimum trip.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

SPICY MARG – 5f 2yo fillies novice, Newmarket, 04/05/25 Just four lined up for a novice worth £40,000, all four fillies trained in Newmarket. The clear pick in terms of looks was the Michael Bell-trained Spicy Marg, who is a well-developed type for an early two-year-old. Well supported in the market, she knew her job pretty well and scored readily from the favourite Twilight Star, who had the benefit of previous experience. Spicy Marg won in a good time, which gives substance to taking a high view of the form. She is out of Main Desire, who won the listed Marygate at York's Dante meeting in her racing days, and it seems very likely that Spicy Marg will aim to follow in her mother's footsteps. Beyond that, if all goes well, Spicy Marg is an obvious candidate to make an impact at Royal Ascot, either in the Queen Mary or Albany. It's worth noting that the three previous winners of this race have taken their chance at the Royal meeting, collecting a Queen Mary win and two frame-finishes in the Albany.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

WISE APPROACH/SIREN SUIT – 5f 2yo conditions, Ascot, 30/04/25 A surprisingly large field took to the track for one of the more interesting two-year-old contests in the opening month of the turf season, but there was a standout in the paddock in the shape of Godolphin's million-guinea purchase Wise Approach. The most expensive son of Mehmas sold as a yearling at auction, the well-made colt was asked to do just as much as necessary by William Buick, quickening to lead in the last 100 yards. He has a lot more to offer and the Coventry surely beckons. The well-grown Siren Suit is a rather different proposition, but he has races in him at the right level. He wasn't well behaved at Newbury on debut, very much on his toes and sweating, but was calmer and less sweaty at Ascot. He took his form forward under a patient, hands-and-heels ride and seems sure to learn from this again.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits