Paddock Notebook: Horses to follow from Cheltenham and Newbury

Down To Business features among David Cleary's latest horses to follow as the Timeform expert looks back on recent meetings.

DOWN TO BUSINESS, 2m 3yo class 3 juvenile hurdle, Newbury, 17/12/25 There was a decent-looking field for the juvenile hurdle at Newbury won by Love Sonnet, but just about the pick was the Dan Skelton-trained debutant Down To Business. He shaped as well as any too, moving into third in the closing stages of a well-run race. Down To Business had run just four times on the Flat, finishing third over 1¼ m at the Curragh in September on his final start for Andrew Oliver. That relative lack of experience showed on his first run over hurdles. Keen under a patient ride, he was still going comfortably when he hit three out. Shaken up after, he was still only sixth over the last before he found full gear on the run-in. Down To Business comes from quite a speedy Flat family – his dam is a sister to the dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca's Angel – but he's clearly more of a stayer and had no problem seeing out the trip. He appeals as the type to learn significantly from this hurdling debut and he won't be long in landing a similar event.

ICARE GRANDCHAMP, 2m4f 4yo+ class 3 handicap chase, Newbury, 17/12/25 Icare Grandchamp took the eye in the paddock despite an absence of over a year, looking fully tuned up and full of beans. Perhaps the last point was the issue, as he didn't finish his race so well as he might after travelling keenly held up. However, he showed plenty of ability remains and he'd arguably have been a fair bit closer without a mistake two out when trying to make ground. Newbury was just the sixth outing over fences of Icare Grandchamp's career. He won twice in 2024/25, at Newton Abbot in July and Southwell in November. Both wins came by narrow margins, so his BHA mark has hardly risen – he was off 106, his second win having come off of 105. Icare Grandchamp is possibly quite a fragile sort who doesn't stand that much racing – breaks after a couple of runs the order of the day. Therefore, next time out might just be the time to catch him. Newbury was also his first try in a class 3 race, and while he shouldn't be discounted if he tackles that level again, his mark does mean he can run in much lower-quality contests, should connections so choose.

JAGWAR, 2m5f 4yo+ class 1 December Gold Cup Handicap Chase, Cheltenham, 13/12/25 Choosing a notebook horse from a handicap where the winner has scored from 7lb out of the handicap might not seem the strongest of options, but there was a lot to like about the performance of Jagwar in the December Gold Cup, for all that he was a beaten favourite. Jagwar, last seen winning the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, looked in good order for his return. He'd been due to contest the Paddy Power at the previous Cheltenham meeting, but had missed the race due to the ground. He was ridden in typical fashion, and still hadn't begun his forward move turning into the straight. Having found some trouble two out, he went third at the last, which he fluffed, and kept on. The run of the race didn't suit Jagwar and he ran well in the circumstances. He's not in at Cheltenham on New Year's day, so it might be that he won't get his chance to win again at the track until Trials day. Connections may of course have options elsewhere. Either way, his mark certainly doesn't loom beyond him.

MACKTOAD/KALDOUN DES ROCS, 2m 3yo class 2 introductory juvenile hurdle, Sandown, 05/12/25 The first and third home, Macktoad and Kaldoun des Rocs, look worth following out of a juvenile hurdle run on testing ground, where the field were largely unknown quantities. Both had run just once previously, in France in the spring, both showing plenty of promise. They built on that here. Macktoad, a good-topped gelding, had won a French bumper at Vichy. He knew his job well on the switch to hurdling and had the run of the race, dictating a steady pace. However, he found a decent change of pace, given the conditions and looked to have a lot more to give at the line. Given his stable's record in the race, it would be no surprise if he turned up next in the Finale at Chepstow. Kaldoun des Rocs is an even better type – well made in appearance – and already had experience over hurdles, after finishing runner-up in a newcomers race at Compiegne. In a hood on his British debut, he travelled strongly held up and looked a big threat between the last two before his effort flattened out. He seems sure to come on plenty for the run and won't be long in winning races.

Old Park Star impresses at Cheltenham

OLD PARK STAR, 2m1f 4,5 + 6yo, class 2 novice hurdle, Cheltenham, 12/12/25 The Nicky Henderson yard might not be quite the force of old, but it houses a few bright prospects, not many brighter than Old Park Star who followed up his Kempton win on hurdling debut in impressive fashion. He didn't manage to win a bumper for Paul Nicholls last term, though placed on all three outings, and has clearly improved for the switch to jumping proper. Taking a good hold, Old Park Star went on at the fourth and having travelled smoothly, quickened into the straight, soon in control and drawing away on the run-in. Slick jumping was a feature of his performance. Although he's bred to stay beyond two miles, Old Park Star looks as much about speed as he does stamina, so it will be no surprise to see him kept to two miles for the time being, with the Sky Bet Supreme the obvious main target.