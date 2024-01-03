Timeform's David Cleary reflects on a brilliant Christmas period from his vantage point in the paddocks at Kempton, Newbury and Cheltenham.

There's so many good performances to reflect on over the twelve days of Christmas racing, but only one place to start – Il Est Francais and his swashbuckling display in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton. Firstly, he is one of the best-looking jumpers I've seen in ages, a real swagger to him as well, and he's got the ability to go with the looks. Il Est Francais' jumping out in front was electric, made for Kempton, reminiscent of some of the King George greats, even Kauto Star himself. And he travelled so well, making a horse as good as Hermes Allen look second-rate. It's possible Il Est Francais won't be seen in Britain again until next season's King George, with the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris said to be his spring target, but he has the potential to put even the best of the established three-mile chasers to the sword. As for Hermes Allen, he remains among the best novice chase prospects in Britain and could well make an impact against the pick of the Irish at Cheltenham and Aintree. Hermes Allen had won the 2022/23 Challow Hurdle at Newbury, following his stable companions Bravemansgame and Stage Star, and Paul Nicholls' domination of the race was maintained when Captain Teague won the latest running of the Challow at Newbury on Saturday. This proved a really gruelling race, with a particularly slow closing sectional, and stamina came to the fore. Captain Teague had travelled best in the straight and looked in control when leading at the last, but needed to be driven out after wandering on the run-in. He will stay three miles, although his pedigree isn't shouting out-and-out stayer, and he seems likely to be a candidate for the Albert Bartlett rather than the Ballymore (the race Nicholls tends to favour for his Challow winners).

In a good-looking field for the Challow, my pick was just Johnnywho, a strong sort and every inch a future chaser. He could finish only fourth, but he lacked the experience of the trio that beat him and he saw the race out well, looking very much a thorough stayer and closing all the way to the line. Provided he's given time to get over this, Johnnywho ought to have a bright future, especially over fences next season. The Challow runner-up Lookaway ran a really game race, back up in trip. He's a thoroughly likeable sort, game and enthusiastic and a very slick jumper. Lookaway has already shown he can handle a big-field handicap scenario with his good effort in the Greatwood and he looks to have the ideal profile for the Betfair Hurdle next month. Nicky Henderson's Challow Hurdle runner Willmount was very easy to back and proved a flop, stopping quickly and pulled up before three out. Whether the ground was against him or whether he had an issue, it's worth judging him on earlier abundant promise when he next appears. Willmount apart, Henderson's novice hurdlers continue to thrive. Earlier on the Newbury card, Jeriko du Reponet cemented his position at the head of the market for the Supreme with a ready win in a small-field introductory hurdle. This race was run at a slow pace and developed into a sprint. Jeriko du Reponet deserves credit for the manner of his success under the circumstances, getting well on top by the line, and at least the race had a bit more substance than the one he'd won on his hurdling debut. However, his position in the Cheltenham ante-post lists owes more to style and reputation than actual form.

The Henderson-trained juvenile Sir Gino, who isn't a novice and therefore not the easiest to place, made an impressive British debut in another introductory race, this time at Kempton. Sir Gino is well made, an impressive type for a juvenile, and although his jumping was occasionally less than fluent, he won with plenty in hand. He's already second favourite for the Triumph, but a win in the Grade 2 on Trials day, the obvious next race for him, would surely see him head the market. One novice hurdle that didn't go Henderson's way was the EBF qualifier at Newbury's meeting just before Christmas. This looks one of the strongest races in the novice category outside of graded events over the period and looks sure to throw up winners. The winner Gidleigh Park followed up his taking Exeter win in similarly impressive fashion and looks ready for a step up to graded company. He's got plenty about him physically – a chaser down the line – although he was fussy beforehand and was led round by two handlers. So too was Fire Flyer, who was making his hurdling debut. He didn't jump fluently enough to threaten the winner, but he shaped with plenty of promise and is sure to win a race or two. It would be no surprise if his trainer has the Final of the EBF series in mind for him. Last season's EBF Final winner Crambo had gained the biggest success of his career in the Long Walk at Ascot immediately before Christmas, where he edged out Paisley Park, who was bidding for a fourth win in the race. Crambo has more to do to trouble the best of the Irish-trained staying hurdlers at Cheltenham, but he's only just turned seven and is at the right end of his career to make further progress.

