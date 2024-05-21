Sporting Life
Ballyburn is clear over the last at Cheltenham
Cheltenham - switching to padded hurdles

Padded hurdles to be introduced at all Jockey Club Racecourses

By Sporting Life
11:07 · TUE May 21, 2024

All 11 of the The Jockey Club racecourses which stage Jump racing will make the transition to padded hurdles by the start of the 2026-27 season.

They are already in use at Exeter (since 2016), Market Rasen (since 2022) and Wincanton (since 2018). Both Aintree and Cheltenham will have padded hurdles in place by October this year, in time for the new season, meaning that hurdle races at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and 2025 Randox Grand National Festival will take place over padded hurdles rather than traditional birch hurdles.

All remaining Jockey Club racecourses staging Jump fixtures will make the transition to padded hurdles over the next two seasons, with the process complete by the start of the 2026-27 season.

The move to padded hurdles is a data-led decision, with statistics from the Industry Jump Racing Risk Model (JRRM) - an initiative that has been managed by the Horse Welfare Board - demonstrating that their introduction appears to have been beneficial, with an 11% reduction in the risk of falling in hurdle races run over padded hurdles compared to birch ones.

In addition, the clear and consistent feedback from racecourse vets, trainers and Clerks of the Course is that minor injuries such as cuts, scrapes and lacerations are substantially reduced, as expected from contact with a padded surface versus timber and birch frame.

Jon Pullin, The Jockey Club’s Group Head of Racing and Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, said: “Following extensive research and analysis, it is evident that padded hurdles provide a safer alternative to traditional birch hurdles, while still presenting the same jumping challenge and spectacle for racing fans. Having been successfully utilised at some of our racecourses from as far back as 2016, we feel it is the right decision to deploy padded hurdles at all 11 of The Jockey Club’s racecourses which stage Jump racing. This process will require significant investment by The Jockey Club and will be completed in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.”

Want to know more about horse welfare within our sport?

https://horsepwr.co.uk/

Click on the image or here to visit the new HorsePWR website

