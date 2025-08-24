Pacific Avenue 'in good shape' for Solario Stakes at Sandown

Charlie Appleby is confident Pacific Avenue can make waves on a track that he expects to ‘suit him well’ by enhancing his fine recent record in the BetMGM Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday.
The Godolphin handler has claimed the Group Three contest on three occasions since 2017, which includes two of the last three renewals with Silver Knott in 2022 and Aablan 12 months later. His first Solario Stakes winner in 2017 was the subsequent Derby winner Masar.
This year Appleby will rely on the son of Dubawi to continue his impressive form figures in the race, which 12 months ago was claimed by subsequent Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas hero, and St James’s Palace Stakes winner, Field of Gold.
And although Pacific Avenue, who is a full brother to Group Three winner Highland Avenue, upstaged his better fancied stablemate Wild Desert to make a winning debut at Newmarket in June, the Moulton Paddocks handler believes this test represents an ideal stepping stone.
Appleby said: “This is a race we have done well in recent seasons, and the plan is for Pacific Avenue to run in it this year. He worked nicely on Saturday, and the form of his last run has worked out very well.
“The second horse (Wild Desert) came out and was third in the Superlative Stakes and the third, fourth and fifth have come out and won well so we are going there with a horse that will hopefully be competitive
“He is a bit different to his brother Highland Avenue, who loved a bit of cut in the ground, as this lad is a sound ground horse.
“He hasn’t been out since winning his debut in June, but he is in good shape at home and we do feel that the seven furlongs at Sandown Park will suit him well. He is a horse we have always liked. and we look forward to seeing him back out again next weekend.”
Following his last time out success it saw Pacific Avenue introduced into the betting at 33/1 for next year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
But should all go to plan at the weekend then he could get the chance to try his hand at Group One level ahead of a potential bid for Classic glory according to the trainer.
Appleby added: “There will be plenty of horses going into this race off the back of a maiden win and everyone will be testing the waters as to where they are for the autumn part of the season.
“If he could go and hopefully win on Saturday, we could look towards something like a Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere possibly, but that is pie in the sky stuff at the moment and the focus for now is on the Solario Stakes.”
