Paborus wins Chipchase: Free video replay and latest Lennox Stakes odds

Paborus defied a 364-day absence to win the JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.

Not seen since finishing third in the Criterion Stakes on this day last year, Ed Bethell’s charge was sent off a 15/2 and made his challenge on the inside flank of the field. It was clear it was going to be a winning one as he went to the front under Callum Rodriguez and ran on powerfully to score by a length-and-a-half from Marvelman. The winning trainer told ITV Racing: “I’m very happy and he’s been training very well but it was all coming quite soon for him. Our main objective is the Lennox Stakes, hopefully on soft ground, but it went seamlessly there.

Watch free video replay of Paborus' Chipchase Stakes win

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