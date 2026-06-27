Paborus wins Chipchase: Free video replay and latest Lennox Stakes odds

Paborus defied a 364-day absence to win the JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle.
Not seen since finishing third in the Criterion Stakes on this day last year, Ed Bethell’s charge was sent off a 15/2 and made his challenge on the inside flank of the field.
It was clear it was going to be a winning one as he went to the front under Callum Rodriguez and ran on powerfully to score by a length-and-a-half from Marvelman.
The winning trainer told ITV Racing: “I’m very happy and he’s been training very well but it was all coming quite soon for him. Our main objective is the Lennox Stakes, hopefully on soft ground, but it went seamlessly there.
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“I was very worried about the draw on the wing and the way this track rides sometimes it can be quite tricky, but he’s done that very nicely and I’m sure there’s plenty more to come. I’ve always thought the Foret could be a nice race for him, but he has shown plenty of speed there and he’ll get some nice entries. We’ll speak to the team, and we’ll see what they want to do.”
The winning rider added: “He was still full of running and I struggled to pull him up. He’s a lovely horse, I’ve always loved him and I’d say that’s a very good training performance from Ed and his whole team. He’s not been without his issues, had a full of year off the track, so to get him back and produce a performance like that it’s a big well done to Ed and his team.
“Today was very much a case of trying to get him back on track, hope for a good run and we were expecting a big performance but there’s definitely improvement to come. To get the win is great and hopefully he can go on now.”
Paddy Power and Sky Bet but the winner to 10/1 from 16s for his Goodwood target.
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