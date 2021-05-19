Oxted on course for repeat bid in July Cup at Newmarket

Entries have been revealed for the Group One Darley July Cup at Newmarket, with last year's winner Oxted in the mix along with some fascinating three-year-olds.
The six-furlong contest, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, takes place on day three of the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket (Saturday July 10).
Last year’s winner Oxted (Roger Teal) features among the 42 entries while there are two American-trained hopefuls - Extravagant Kid (Brad Cox), successful in the Group Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March and Campanelle (Wesley Ward), who followed up victory in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot by taking the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville in 2020.
Aidan O’Brien, who is jointly the most successful trainer of all time in the Darley July Cup with five victories, has three entries – Battleground, Lipizzaner and Lope Y Fernandez.
There is a post-Royal Ascot scratchings stage for the Darley July Cup on June 22, with the five-day confirmation and £36,000 supplementary entry stage following on July 5.
Art Power (IRE) 4 9 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby
Brando (GB) 9 9 6 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan
Came From The Dark (IRE) 5 9 6 Mr P. K. Siu Ed Walker
Cape Byron (GB) 7 9 6 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
Dream of Dreams (IRE) 7 9 6 Mr Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute
Emaraaty Ana (GB) 5 9 6 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan
Extravagant Kid (USA) 8 9 6 DARRS Inc. Brendan Walsh USA
Garrus (IRE) 5 9 6 Mrs Susan Roy Charles Hills
Glen Shiel (GB) 7 9 6 Hambleton Racing XXXVI & Partner Archie Watson
Glorious Journey (GB) 6 9 6 HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing Charlie Appleby
Good Effort (IRE) 6 9 6 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Ismail Mohammed
Harry's Bar (GB) 6 9 6 Shamrock Thoroughbreds/Miss Susan Barton Ado McGuinness IRE
Lazuli (IRE) 4 9 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Lope Y Fernandez (IRE) 4 9 6 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE
Nahaarr (IRE) 5 9 6 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
Oxted (GB) 5 9 6 S Piper,T.Hirschfeld,D.Fish & J.Collins Roger Teal
Royal Commando (IRE) 4 9 6 Mr Ziad A. Galadari Charles Hills
Royal Crusade (GB) 4 9 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Starman (GB) 4 9 6 David Ward Ed Walker
Summerghand (IRE) 7 9 6 Mr Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O'Meara
Ventura Rebel (GB) 4 9 6 Mr Abdullah Menahi Richard Fahey
Chil Chil (GB) 5 9 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Final Song (IRE) 4 9 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
Glass Slippers (GB) 5 9 3 Bearstone Stud Limited Kevin Ryan
A Case of You (IRE) 3 9 0 Gary Devlin Ado McGuinness IRE
Battleground (USA) 3 9 0 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
Creative Force (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
Diligent Harry (GB) 3 9 0 The Dilinquents Clive Cox
Dragon Symbol (GB) 3 9 0 Mr Yoshiro Kubota Archie Watson
Fivethousandtoone (IRE) 3 9 0 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
Jumby (IRE) 3 9 0 Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian Eve Johnson Houghton
Lipizzaner (USA) 3 9 0 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE
Method (IRE) 3 9 0 Manton Park Racing Martyn Meade
Saint Lawrence (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr D. J. Deer Roger Varian
Supremacy (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr J Goddard Clive Cox
The Lir Jet (IRE) 3 9 0 Qatar Racing Ltd & RacehorseClub.com Michael Bell
Thunder Moon (IRE) 3 9 0 Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O'Brien IRE
Alcohol Free (IRE) 3 8 11 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding
Campanelle (IRE) 3 8 11 Stonestreet Stables LLC Wesley Ward USA
Isabella Giles (IRE) 3 8 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox
Measure of Magic (IRE) 3 8 11 J. P. Murtagh Racing Johnny Murtagh IRE
Miss Amulet (IRE) 3 8 11 Mrs Doreen Tabor Ken Condon IRE