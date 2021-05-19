Sporting Life
Roger Teal passes the Darley July Cup credit on to Oxted

Oxted on course for repeat bid in July Cup at Newmarket

By Sporting Life
12:04 · WED May 19, 2021

Entries have been revealed for the Group One Darley July Cup at Newmarket, with last year's winner Oxted in the mix along with some fascinating three-year-olds.

The six-furlong contest, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, takes place on day three of the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket (Saturday July 10).

Last year’s winner Oxted (Roger Teal) features among the 42 entries while there are two American-trained hopefuls - Extravagant Kid (Brad Cox), successful in the Group Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March and Campanelle (Wesley Ward), who followed up victory in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot by taking the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville in 2020.

Aidan O’Brien, who is jointly the most successful trainer of all time in the Darley July Cup with five victories, has three entries – Battleground, Lipizzaner and Lope Y Fernandez.

There is a post-Royal Ascot scratchings stage for the Darley July Cup on June 22, with the five-day confirmation and £36,000 supplementary entry stage following on July 5.

DARLEY JULY CUP STAKES (Group 1)

Art Power (IRE) 4 9 6 King Power Racing Co Ltd Tim Easterby

Brando (GB) 9 9 6 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan

Came From The Dark (IRE) 5 9 6 Mr P. K. Siu Ed Walker

Cape Byron (GB) 7 9 6 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian

Dream of Dreams (IRE) 7 9 6 Mr Saeed Suhail Sir Michael Stoute

Emaraaty Ana (GB) 5 9 6 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Kevin Ryan

Extravagant Kid (USA) 8 9 6 DARRS Inc. Brendan Walsh USA

Garrus (IRE) 5 9 6 Mrs Susan Roy Charles Hills

Glen Shiel (GB) 7 9 6 Hambleton Racing XXXVI & Partner Archie Watson

Glorious Journey (GB) 6 9 6 HH Sheikha Al Jalila Racing Charlie Appleby

Good Effort (IRE) 6 9 6 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Ismail Mohammed

Harry's Bar (GB) 6 9 6 Shamrock Thoroughbreds/Miss Susan Barton Ado McGuinness IRE

Lazuli (IRE) 4 9 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Lope Y Fernandez (IRE) 4 9 6 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien IRE

Nahaarr (IRE) 5 9 6 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas

Oxted (GB) 5 9 6 S Piper,T.Hirschfeld,D.Fish & J.Collins Roger Teal

Royal Commando (IRE) 4 9 6 Mr Ziad A. Galadari Charles Hills

Royal Crusade (GB) 4 9 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Starman (GB) 4 9 6 David Ward Ed Walker

Summerghand (IRE) 7 9 6 Mr Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O'Meara

Ventura Rebel (GB) 4 9 6 Mr Abdullah Menahi Richard Fahey

Chil Chil (GB) 5 9 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Final Song (IRE) 4 9 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor

Glass Slippers (GB) 5 9 3 Bearstone Stud Limited Kevin Ryan

A Case of You (IRE) 3 9 0 Gary Devlin Ado McGuinness IRE

Battleground (USA) 3 9 0 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE

Creative Force (IRE) 3 9 0 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

Diligent Harry (GB) 3 9 0 The Dilinquents Clive Cox

Dragon Symbol (GB) 3 9 0 Mr Yoshiro Kubota Archie Watson

Fivethousandtoone (IRE) 3 9 0 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

Jumby (IRE) 3 9 0 Anthony Pye-Jeary and David Ian Eve Johnson Houghton

Lipizzaner (USA) 3 9 0 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien IRE

Method (IRE) 3 9 0 Manton Park Racing Martyn Meade

Saint Lawrence (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr D. J. Deer Roger Varian

Supremacy (IRE) 3 9 0 Mr J Goddard Clive Cox

The Lir Jet (IRE) 3 9 0 Qatar Racing Ltd & RacehorseClub.com Michael Bell

Thunder Moon (IRE) 3 9 0 Mrs C. C. Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O'Brien IRE

Alcohol Free (IRE) 3 8 11 Mr J. C. Smith Andrew Balding

Campanelle (IRE) 3 8 11 Stonestreet Stables LLC Wesley Ward USA

Isabella Giles (IRE) 3 8 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox

Measure of Magic (IRE) 3 8 11 J. P. Murtagh Racing Johnny Murtagh IRE

Miss Amulet (IRE) 3 8 11 Mrs Doreen Tabor Ken Condon IRE

  • 42 entries
  • 8 Irish-trained
  • 2 USA-trained

