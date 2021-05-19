Oxted on course for repeat bid in July Cup at Newmarket

The six-furlong contest, which forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, takes place on day three of the Moët & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket (Saturday July 10).

Last year’s winner Oxted (Roger Teal) features among the 42 entries while there are two American-trained hopefuls - Extravagant Kid (Brad Cox), successful in the Group Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March and Campanelle (Wesley Ward), who followed up victory in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot by taking the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville in 2020.

Aidan O’Brien, who is jointly the most successful trainer of all time in the Darley July Cup with five victories, has three entries – Battleground, Lipizzaner and Lope Y Fernandez.

There is a post-Royal Ascot scratchings stage for the Darley July Cup on June 22, with the five-day confirmation and £36,000 supplementary entry stage following on July 5.