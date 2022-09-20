Trainer Jamie Snowden watched Teeceethree’s victory at Warwick from a hospital ward after driving 60 miles from the racecourse to be with owner Richard Matthews.
Snowden had been at the track to watch his runner Cornicello finish fourth in the first race of the day, the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Novices’ Hurdle.
But he was determined to join Matthews, who is awaiting pacemaker surgery, at Great Western Hospital in Swindon so they could be together to watch his horse in the Poundland Foundation Proudly Supports Kits 4 Kids Mares’ Open NH Flat Race.
And the journey was made worthwhile when the 12/1 chance, who was bred by Devizes-based Matthews, made all under jockey Gavin Sheehan to collect the two-mile contest by five lengths - much to the delight of everyone on the ward.
The victory was made all the more special for Matthews with Teeceethree being the first foal out of his mare Tea Caddy, who he owned during her racing days and was a three-time winner while in training with Snowden.
Lambourn-based Snowden explained: “I went to Warwick to watch our runner in the first race, then I knew that Richard, who owned the bumper horse, was in hospital in Swindon. So after our first runner I took a racecard with me for him and drove to the hospital to join him.
“Richard was one of my first ever owners and it was great to be able to watch the race with him in hospital.
“He was over the moon with the fact that she won and it gave him a real lift, especially as it was the first foal out of Tea Caddy, who won three times for us.
“Richard owned Tea Caddy and he put her in foal to Native Ruler at Batsford Stud, but then sold the mare to Batsford Stud and bought this filly back last year.
“There were a few other gentlemen on the ward and they all gave a little cheer. It was brilliant and is a lovely story. This is what racing can do for people.”
As for the race itself Snowden praised the front-running ride deployed by Grade One-winning jockey Sheehan aboard Teeceethree, who runs under The Galloping Grannies banner, which was established by Matthews.
He added: “She had one run a month ago at Stratford and she was quite green around the bend and ended up finishing fourth.
“Gavin gave her a lovely ride making all on her. He quickened away on her at the right time and kept everything simple.”
Looking ahead to future targets Snowden expects Teeceethree to make her hurdles debut on her next start.
He added: “I’d say she will go hurdling now. She has done a bit of schooling and has now had two runs in bumpers.
“We might give her a little bit of time first though and enjoy this win before working out what to do.”
