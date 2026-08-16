Owen Burrows on Doncaster plans for Touleen and Waardah plus Calendar Girl update

Owen Burrows hopes Touleen and Waardah can help him bag a Group race double at next month’s Betfred St Leger meeting at Doncaster.

The Lambourn handler has outlined plans to include both fillies on the squad that he intends to take to the four-day meeting on Town Moor which gets underway on September 10th. First to hit the track will be Waardah, who will bid to secure Group Two honours in the Betfred Park Hill Stakes, which he won with Nakheel in 2024. And Burrows believes that should the rain hit the track in time the daughter of Postponed can better her solid third she put up during the defence of her Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes title at Goodwood last time out. He said: “Waardah will go up to Doncaster now for the Park Hill. She is in the Royallieu at Longchamp as well and they would be her main targets, but if it is very soft there is Champions Day at Ascot to consider as well. “I thought she ran a blinder at Goodwood as she was only beaten a nose and a head for third. She handles fast ground fine, but she is better with cut in the ground, which hopefully she will get at Doncaster.”

Waardah wins at Goodwood

On the final day of the meeting Touleen is being lined up for a return to seven furlongs for a tilt at the Group Three Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes. After meeting trouble in running before finishing second in the Group One Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Lope De Vega could only finish fourth as favourite over the same course and distance in the Group Three Longines Valiant Stakes. But Burrows is confident she can leave that effort behind dropped back in trip. He said: “She is bouncing as well as she came out of Ascot fine. It just didn’t happen for her there, again. When she got drawn seven out of eight I thought it was not ideal. “That was her third run on fast ground, and she lugged right when William (Buick) gave her a kick in the belly. She is a Lope De Vega so hopefully she will handle a bit of cut. “If she had no excuses last time I would have been left scratching my head, but after a furlong I thought it wasn’t going to happen. She would have had to have a lot in hand to win from being stuck out three wide. “She might now drop back to seven furlongs to go for the Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster. William said she is not short on speed, and we did that with her dam Talaayeb who won the City Of York Stakes after finishing fourth in the 1000 Guineas. “Sheika Hissa has already said she will keep her in training next year, but I would love to make her a stakes winner this year as I feel that is important.”

Calendar Girl will go for the Atalanta Stakes