Owen Burrows eyes September Stakes clash with Constitution Hill for Gethin

Owen Burrows believes Gethin can resume his progression and re-ignite his Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe dreams by taking a step up in trip in his stride in next month’s William Hill September Stakes at Kempton Park.

The son of Ghaiyyath will bid to leave behind his below par effort on his Group One debut in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park when making his first start over a mile and a half in the Group Three test on September 5, where he could take on the mighty Constitution Hill. And although Gethin is yet to be tested beyond a mile and quarter, the Lambourn handler believes the new trip should prove no issue to the four year old, who secured Listed glory at the Sunbury track on his return in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Magnolia Stakes in April. Burrows said: “The plan is the September Stakes, and if that went well then you would probably look at the Arc. He is also in the Champion Stakes, and if it turned up soft that might suit him as well. “He might be able to do the two as he has only run three times so he has not had a long season as such. It is nice not having to worry if it has rained enough for him, and he has won at Kempton Park as well. “We have got to get on and run and do what we need to do. He is going up in trip, but I’ve got no worries about that as he is out of a Dalakhani mare so I can’t believe he won’t stay. “He needs to get in that mode of going a bit further now, but he is bred to be decent at a mile and a half.”

Although Burrows was disappointed with Gethin’s result last time out he believes that a line can be put through the performance. He added: “He seems to have come out of the Eclipse fine. It was his second run on fast ground. “The times suggest he might have over done it a bit early as the speed was a bit quick early as the first three furlongs were very fast. “The finishing percentages were low for a Group One, and I felt watching it in the stands, that although the winner was very good, that they weren’t finishing very quick. “It was disappointing, but after seeing that we can just put a line through it.” Like most trainers Burrows is hoping the weather breaks in order to give Raaheeb an outing in the Group Three Weatherbys Global Stallions App Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor on September 7. However, should the weather not play ball Burrows admits he would be happy to send the son of Sea The Stars, who finished fourth in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on his most recent start, straight to the Qatar Racing Champion Stakes at Ascot. Burrows said: “We are looking at going to the Winter Hill with Raaheeb, but he would definitely need the rain as otherwise I wouldn’t entertain running him. “I’m really pleased with him. He has come out of Ireland well, and it looks like he has grown and filled out. “The ideal plan would be to get another run into him, and if that went well he could go to Champions Day as well. We are in the lap of the Gods a bit. “We might have to give him a racecourse gallop if not as there are not many other options. “Rossa (Ryan) was adamant that he didn’t stay the trip in the Irish Derby. Maybe further down the line he might be strong enough to stay it, but where he is at the moment a mile and a quarter seems like his trip. “He is still inexperienced, but he could go to Champions Day as a fresh horse.”