Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Waardah wins at Goodwood
Waardah wins the Lillie Langry

Owen Burrows eyeing Ascot Group One with Waardah

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri August 08, 2025 · 2h ago

Owen Burrows is on weather watch as he considers his next steps with Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes winner Waardah.

The three-year-old took a significant step up in class and trip at Goodwood but coped with both well, beating Danielle by half-a-length, and her next outing is set to be in Group One company.

She's in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks in two weeks' time but the Filly & Mares on QIPCO British Champions Day looks set to be her main target.

“She’s come out of it really well; she’s bouncing and has taken it very well considering it was a mile and six on tacky old ground," the trainer told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“She's not a slow filly, she’ll have no problem coming back to a mile-and-a-half but I just felt it was a good opportunity for proper money and she’s a Postponed out of a New Approach mare, and going back to her third dam there’s plenty of the old Ballymacoll Stud family there. There was plenty there to suggest she would stay at Goodwood.

“Obviously until they do it in front of you, you can’t say for certain but I was confident she would. Callum (Rodriguez) said when he came in, with hindsight, he should have kept hold of her for a little longer but she did it well.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

“The QIPCO Filly & Mares is going to be our main target. I think she's better getting her toe in a little bit. She does have the Yorkshire Oaks entry but that might come a bit soon and looking through into next week we're getting into another massive heatwave I think. So I would say York is unlikely but she has come out of it so well, I will keep an eye on the weather and see if there is any change after next week but I fancy the Ascot race, that would suit her well.

“There are races like the Park Hill but I wouldn't be bothered if we went straight to Ascot. She’s a Group Two winner already and would have to carry a penalty at Doncaster so we’ll see, see how she is. If we think she needs a run we’ll possibly have a look but it wouldn't bother me if we had to go straight to Ascot."

Burrows has another exciting prospect in Touleen who made a sparkling winning debut at Newbury this week.

The daughter of Lope De Vega was strong in the market for the Get Best Odds Guaranteed With BetVictor 'Newcomers' Maiden Fillies' Stakes and dominant on the track. beating Secret History by two lengths.

“It’s always good when a two-year-old does that first time and she’d shaped up nicely at home. It was obviously very satisfying, she was very professional and did it very well," the trainer added.

“She’s big enough but not that big a filly that you're going to say ‘yes, we’ll only have one more run this year’.

“I think she’s the type who could cope with a two or three more runs this year very easily. She’s taken her debut well, obviously Newbury is just up the road for us and she was back in her box within a couple of hours munching away on her tea.

“I’m not quite sure where we’ll go next but she’ll have entries in the Rockfel and Fillies’ Mile. She’s an exciting filly.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING