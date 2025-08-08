Owen Burrows eyeing Ascot Group One with Waardah

“Obviously until they do it in front of you, you can’t say for certain but I was confident she would. Callum (Rodriguez) said when he came in, with hindsight, he should have kept hold of her for a little longer but she did it well.

“She's not a slow filly, she’ll have no problem coming back to a mile-and-a-half but I just felt it was a good opportunity for proper money and she’s a Postponed out of a New Approach mare, and going back to her third dam there’s plenty of the old Ballymacoll Stud family there. There was plenty there to suggest she would stay at Goodwood.

“She’s come out of it really well; she’s bouncing and has taken it very well considering it was a mile and six on tacky old ground," the trainer told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast .

She's in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks in two weeks' time but the Filly & Mares on QIPCO British Champions Day looks set to be her main target.

The three-year-old took a significant step up in class and trip at Goodwood but coped with both well, beating Danielle by half-a-length, and her next outing is set to be in Group One company.

“The QIPCO Filly & Mares is going to be our main target. I think she's better getting her toe in a little bit. She does have the Yorkshire Oaks entry but that might come a bit soon and looking through into next week we're getting into another massive heatwave I think. So I would say York is unlikely but she has come out of it so well, I will keep an eye on the weather and see if there is any change after next week but I fancy the Ascot race, that would suit her well.

“There are races like the Park Hill but I wouldn't be bothered if we went straight to Ascot. She’s a Group Two winner already and would have to carry a penalty at Doncaster so we’ll see, see how she is. If we think she needs a run we’ll possibly have a look but it wouldn't bother me if we had to go straight to Ascot."

Burrows has another exciting prospect in Touleen who made a sparkling winning debut at Newbury this week.

The daughter of Lope De Vega was strong in the market for the Get Best Odds Guaranteed With BetVictor 'Newcomers' Maiden Fillies' Stakes and dominant on the track. beating Secret History by two lengths.

“It’s always good when a two-year-old does that first time and she’d shaped up nicely at home. It was obviously very satisfying, she was very professional and did it very well," the trainer added.

“She’s big enough but not that big a filly that you're going to say ‘yes, we’ll only have one more run this year’.

“I think she’s the type who could cope with a two or three more runs this year very easily. She’s taken her debut well, obviously Newbury is just up the road for us and she was back in her box within a couple of hours munching away on her tea.

“I’m not quite sure where we’ll go next but she’ll have entries in the Rockfel and Fillies’ Mile. She’s an exciting filly.”