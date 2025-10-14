Owen Burrows' champion Anmaat retired after Irish Champion second

The gelded son of Awtaad landed last year's British Champion Stakes at Ascot at 40/1 in what was a career-high, while he won the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan at much shorter odds of 13/10 in the previous season at Longchamp.

This season he has been second in all of his three starts behind Los Angeles, Ombudsman and Delacroix, all at the highest level, and he retires with over £1.7million in prizemoney to his name.

WATCH: Anmaat wins the Champion Stakes