Right on the line Cosgrave managed to get Annike Bye Hansen’s three-year-old in front to justify favouritism by a nose.

However, in the final 100 yards Outbox’s stride began to shorten having started from stall 15 and the pack were closing in, with Hard One To Please who at one stage looked booked for fourth, engaging overdrive.

It looked like being a real day to remember for connections when Doyle kicked four lengths clear turning into the home straight, tactics she had employed on Manitou who went on to win comfortably by five lengths.

Having earlier tasted success over hurdles with Al Zaraqaan and then with the two-year-old Manitou, all eyes turned to the Hollie Doyle-ridden Outbox in the feature race. All are trained by Archie Watson.

📍 Bro Park 📅 18th September 🏆 Stockholm Cup International (Gr3) (R6) 📏 2400m (turf) Brilliant finish!!! HARD ONE TO PLEASE (IRE) (Fast Company x Alyssum) wins the Stockholm Cup! @patcosgrave for Annike Bye Hansen. 👏 #StockholmCupDay #swedishracing #horseracing pic.twitter.com/XLEycRrPPa

Simon Turner, Hambleton’s director of racing, said: “Hollie did everything she could have done from the draw, he ran an absolute stormer.

“Archie is terrifically aware of foreign opportunities. We’d been to the meeting last year with Outbox (second) and Archie found the other two races. It had been the plan for Manitou from a long way out.

“He won £20,000, that’s the sort of prize money you get for winning a Listed race in England. It’s great prize money and he was very impressive, he’s a horse we like a lot and he’s earned a step up in class now I think. If we see him again this year, I would think it will be in a stakes race.

“Al Zaraqaan is now shaping up into a decent hurdler. He’s a horse with a lot of natural ability and he’s given his owners quite a ride since he was second in a Listed race at Kempton.

“His confidence is up and that’s as happy as I’ve seen him over hurdles. Gavin (Sheehan) said he did it easily. We’ll see what there is for him in October.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.