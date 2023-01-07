Punters did not have to look too far back in the form book to see O’Toole looked well treated ahead of the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Everyday Handicap Chase at Newcastle – and he rewarded favourite-backers in style.

Trainer Stuart Crawford is a regular visitor to the northern UK tracks from his base in County Antrim and is supported by major owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Their retained rider Daryl Jacob no doubt looks forward to Crawford sending over his raiding parties and with a strike-rate of around 30 per cent when teaming up with the trainer this year, it is no wonder.

O’Toole (13/8 favourite) was a very promising horse in his bumper season, splitting Kilcruit and Sir Gerhard at the Punchestown Festival, but having won on his hurdling debut he failed to progress in two further outings.

Nevertheless, allotted a handicap mark of 130 he jumped satisfactorily for Jacob, who kept him wide, and he had the race won when King Of May came down at the last. Castle Rushen came through for second, beaten three and three-quarter lengths.

“The way it has turned out I could have run him over two miles as the ground is hard work today,” said Crawford.

“I’m well pleased with that, he jumped well and he’s beaten some solid handicappers.

“We’ve always thought there was a big day in this horse, his bumper form is there for all to see. To be honest, when he was running over hurdles he grew a lot and now he’s levelled off again, hopefully.

“He’ll know he’s had a race, I don’t think any horse will like that ground, but it was good experience for him.”

He went on: “We’ll try to pick a sensible target. I know when he ran in the Punchestown bumper that was good ground so he’ll probably handle better ground when he’s got more experience.

“Something like the (Future Champions Novices’ Chase) at Ayr would be ideal further down the line, but there’ll be plenty for him before then.”