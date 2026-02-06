Oscars Brother takes next test in Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan

Connor King is looking forward to the next test for his star novice chaser, the Cheltenham Festival and Grand National entry Oscars Brother, at Navan on Sunday.
The eight-year-old Oscars Brother has won two of his four chase starts to date and was snapped up by JP McManus following a Grade 2 victory over Koktail Divin in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown on November 22.
Koktail Divin has since franked the form with a 21-length victory in Leopardstown's Rising Stars Beginners Chase over Christmas and Oscars Brother returns to action in the three-mile Grade 2 William Hill Racing Bet Builder Ten Up Novice Chase.
The 29-year-old King told Friday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "The main plan is Sunday, obviously, at the moment. Hopefully it's on after all the rain and I suppose we'll know more after Sunday but he needs two more runs (to be eligible for the Grand National).
"Hopefully we'll have one on Sunday and then ideally something in between there in March, we'll see."
In terms of a potential shot at the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, he said: "You'd like to think you could have a look, we'll know more on Sunday anyhow.
"I suppose we always liked him at home, we always thought he could make up into a good chaser, we always hoped he could do something like he's done so far, and maybe a bit more going forward. But until they do it you don't know, but we've always held him in high regard anyway."
King only has two horses in training at his Tipperary yard, the other being Grey Jude who won a maiden hurdle at Cork in November, and the fledgling handler isn't in a mad rush to expand the operation just yet.
He said: "Maybe in time, I like being able to do them properly every day and give them the time they need, maybe in time I'd love to get bigger and give it a right go but I'm happy for the time being."
