Oscars Brother possibly heading for top table after Ten Up Novice Chase win at Navan

Now owned by JP McManus, the promising son of Malinas is trained by former jockey and fledgling handler Connor King, who currently only has two horses in his yard, and he looked a fine recruit for his powerful owner when beating fellow McManus horse The Wallpark by six lengths in Sunday's William Hill Racing Bet Builder Ten Up Novice Chase.

King was delighted with what he saw from Oscars Brother, ridden by the trainer's brother Daniel, and the horse was subsequently cut to a best-priced 14/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, while Sky Bet and Paddy Power make the eight-year-old a 40/1 shot for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 11.

King will let the dust settle on the Navan victory before confirming a next intended target, but he told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "It was an amazing day and we're delighted to get off to a good start for Mr McManus. Hopefully we can get a few more winners. It was a brilliant day but it doesn't stop, you just have to keep going forward now, so we'll try and keep going.

"Dan was delighted with the horse, he knows him inside out and to be honest it all happened so fast yesterday I didn't get much of a chance to talk to Dan so I'll hopefully get the chance to have a good chat today but from what I gather he was delighted with him. It was good.

"I was very happy with how he looked and how he behaved, just the way he jumped and handled that ground. Dan felt he didn't go that quick but on that ground (heavy) he was probably going a nice pace. Just the way he finished out the race, and he seemed in such good form afterwards. So it was all good really."