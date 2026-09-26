Orthodox won the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket | report, reaction and replay

Orthodox needed to be brave and he was, sticking his head down to prevail by a neck from Force Noir with a length and a head back to Hell Of A Spin and Push The Boat Out.

However, Orthodox began to paddle on the climb to the line, Force Noir rallied while Hell Of A Spin and Push The Boat Out were coming home well from off the pace.

Race favourite Inner City Blues was proving far more laboured towards the centre of the course and victory looked as though it would be straightforward.

Travelling strongly, almost too strongly, for Rossa Ryan in behind the front runners Force Noir and Marco Polo, Orthodox appeared to be doing everything very easily and hit the front with at least a furlong and a half to run.

The ground in France was soft that day though and back on a faster surface, Orthodox proved that he was no flash in the pan.

The Lambourn handler spoke in glowing terms of Orthodox (7/2) after his victory in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot but the juvenile's record was dented when he could only finish sixth of seven in the Prix Morny.

Hugely excited about this lad

Cox said: “I’m thrilled for Jason Goddard and his family, who are here today. It is the second time they have won it as they won it with Supremacy.

“I’m thrilled for everybody back home as the team at home are a huge part of the whole job and without any of them altogether we couldn’t do it. This is really enjoyable and it means the world. We always had confidence in him. We were not looking for relief. It was just whether he handled the track. He is really tough and able.

“The quicker ground was a bonus for this time of year as sometimes it is not quite as quick as this, but that was agreeable. I’m just thrilled he has shown what we have all believed in at home. He is pretty special in the mornings, and he is pretty special in the afternoons as well.

“I think he got away with the track. Rossa was supreme was the way he coaxed him through The Dip and set sail after that. I thought he gave him a supreme ride, and that was visible.

“Rossa has been a regular in the mornings. He puts in the effort all round and he knows exactly what he is riding, and riding against.

“I think he is blessed with the ability that he could do either (five or six furlongs). I don’t think there is any doubt that he gets six furlongs as he has proved that today. He had the gears to show an enormous turn of foot at Ascot, but he is a very talented sprinter, and he is just a joy to have.

“We will see how he comes back, and we will discuss it (the Breeders’ Cup) with Jason. It is a possibility, but we will enjoy today first and discuss that over the next few days.

“Both he and Supremacy are Group One winners, but I would be hugely excited about this lad going forwards.”

I thought we'd won it

Kia Joorabchian, owner of Force Noir, said: “He made a huge turn around. He was at Robson’s at the start of the season and he loved him. We brought him over to Royal Ascot to give him time to adjust to England, but it didn’t go well for him. He didn’t like the fact that he came over here.

“He has gone back and Robson has done an incredible job getting him back. He ran at Dundalk and when he missed the break we were gutted, but he came back at them so fast.

“Here, now, he has come back at them, and I thought we had won it, but he just caught us there. Persian Force has come out to be such an incredible stallion for us.

"I’m so proud of what this lad has done in coming second in a Group One. We have got a couple of nice ones now by Persian Force so this is a very good moment.

“I think we want to go to the Breeders’ Cup with him. We will talk to Robson about which race to go for.

“David (Egan) said he could easily go two turns there and go for the mile. We have got both options and we will make the decision nearer the time. He will land in one for sure.”