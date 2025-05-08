Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Illinois (centre) gallops to victory at Chester

Ormonde Stakes report and reaction: Illinois defies weight penalty to win for Aidan O'Brien

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu May 08, 2025 · 37 min ago

Illinois justified 6/5 favouritism in the Ladbrokes Big-Value You Can Bet On Ormonde Stakes to complete a clean sweep for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore in Chester’s feature races.

Having won the Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks with Lambourn and Minnie Hauk respectively on Wednesday, the Ballydoyle team had already struck gold on day two of the May Festival courtesy of Mount Kilimanjaro in the Dee Stakes, and Illinois proved popular in the betting market despite carrying a penalty on his seasonal debut.

Victory for the Galileo colt was seemingly relatively straightforward in the end, the four-year-old sitting in second as Al Qareem took the six-runner field along in the mile and five-furlong contest.

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The front-runner started to come under the pump turning out of the back and Illinois gave chase before sneaking up that one’s inside and taking up the running with a couple of furlongs to run.

Absurde was still going well enough for William Buick in behind and got within a couple of lengths but Illinois was still had something up his sleeve and stuck to the task well to hold the rallying Al Qareem (7/1) by a length and a quarter, with Willie Mullins’ 15/8 chance Absurde having to settle for third, half a length behind the runner-up.

It was a seventh career win in the Ormonde for O'Brien, who passes Sir Michael Stoute to become the most successful trainer in the Group 3 event.

Moore said on ITV Racing: "He's a very good horse, he didn't do anything wrong last year. He was second in the Leger, he won at Royal Ascot, won on Arc day (Prix Chaudenay).

"He's a very consistent horse. He's a huge, big beast and very powerful. The ground was probably just a notch slower than ideal for him but he's won with a penalty there and the well-run race has suited him.

"He'll definitely improve for the run."

Paddy Power and Betfair make Illinois 8/1 from 14/1 for the Coronation Cup at Epsom early next month.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING