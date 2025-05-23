Opportunity backed for Derby but William Haggas issues caution

The Wathnan Racing-owned son of Frankel made a promising start to his three-year-old campaign when successful in a Haydock novice event last month and steps up to Listed level, and back slightly in distance, for Saturday's British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.

Haggas expects he'll learn a lot more from the colt's latest assignment with a view to the Derby, for which Opportunity was clipped to 33/1 by Paddy Power and Betfair on Friday morning.

The Newmarket trainer said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I love the horse. He does nothing at home though so he’s difficult to read.

“I’m not sure he’s quick enough for the Derby, but this will be a very interesting race.

“I think Paul and Oli Cole’s horse (Seaplane) is a pretty good horse, he was very impressive at Newmarket and I think he'll roll along. Obviously Ralph's horse (Amiloc) is in there and a few others so it's a good test and in my view is that if he's to win at Goodwood on Saturday then we should have a shot at the Derby. If not then maybe we could maybe wait until Ascot for the King Edward (1m4f) or maybe even the Queen's Vase (1m6f).

"He's got a very good pedigree, he's a beautiful horse and there's just something about him that (suggests) he's got much more to offer than he's shown me.

"We had the decision after he won his maiden whether to go straight into a trial and then give him a month before Epsom, or give him a bit of time after the maiden which I preferred - and Richard (Brown, Wathnan Racing Manager) fortunately went with me - and wait for Goodwood.

"Now, we're back in trip at Goodwood and it's not a straightforward track but he's ready to go, he's come on from his maiden win but he needs to. Again, he shows so little at home but he's a good physical with a good pedigree so who knows."

WATCH: Opportunity wins over extended 1m3f at Haydock on April 26