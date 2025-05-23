Opportunity backed for Derby but William Haggas issues caution

Trainer William Haggas feels Opportunity could punch his Betfred Derby ticket with victory at Goodwood this weekend but admits he's doesn't fully know what to expect.
The Wathnan Racing-owned son of Frankel made a promising start to his three-year-old campaign when successful in a Haydock novice event last month and steps up to Listed level, and back slightly in distance, for Saturday's British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.
Haggas expects he'll learn a lot more from the colt's latest assignment with a view to the Derby, for which Opportunity was clipped to 33/1 by Paddy Power and Betfair on Friday morning.
The Newmarket trainer said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I love the horse. He does nothing at home though so he’s difficult to read.
“I’m not sure he’s quick enough for the Derby, but this will be a very interesting race.
“I think Paul and Oli Cole’s horse (Seaplane) is a pretty good horse, he was very impressive at Newmarket and I think he'll roll along. Obviously Ralph's horse (Amiloc) is in there and a few others so it's a good test and in my view is that if he's to win at Goodwood on Saturday then we should have a shot at the Derby. If not then maybe we could maybe wait until Ascot for the King Edward (1m4f) or maybe even the Queen's Vase (1m6f).
"He's got a very good pedigree, he's a beautiful horse and there's just something about him that (suggests) he's got much more to offer than he's shown me.
"We had the decision after he won his maiden whether to go straight into a trial and then give him a month before Epsom, or give him a bit of time after the maiden which I preferred - and Richard (Brown, Wathnan Racing Manager) fortunately went with me - and wait for Goodwood.
"Now, we're back in trip at Goodwood and it's not a straightforward track but he's ready to go, he's come on from his maiden win but he needs to. Again, he shows so little at home but he's a good physical with a good pedigree so who knows."
WATCH: Opportunity wins over extended 1m3f at Haydock on April 26
On a busy weekend for the yard, Haggas is also looking forward to running the likes of Lake Forest in the Group 3 Prix du Palais-Royal at Lonchamp and First Instinct closer to home in the Group 2 Betfred Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock Park.
He said: "We’ve got runners everywhere, Lake Forest is making his reappearance at Longchamp on Sunday in a strong Group 3. He needs a run before Ascot so it’s going to be busy but exciting too. Cieren (Fallon) rides him."
Regarding a potential crack at the newly-upgraded Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at the Ebor Festival later in the season, the trainer confirmed: "He was going to run there last year and he was second favourite but he got his leg over the stall next door and had to be withdrawn. As it turned out, Audience didn’t really show up that day and it looked a very winnable opportunity.
“We’ll be having a crack this year for sure."
Expectations are relatively low for First Instinct at Haydock, Haggas explaining: "I’m very much hoping to get some bigger black type, hopefully get a group placing.
"I don’t think she’ll be good enough to beat the Godolphin horse (Symbol Of Honour). She’s not very big and we thought we’d blown it last year in not getting some black type, but she was third at Bath and then improved to win at Cork.
"She’s a genuine filly, loves the top of the ground, tries really hard and will run her race. But I think she’s 14/1 and that looks about right."
