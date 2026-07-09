Opera Ballo set for Sussex Stakes clash at Qatar Goodwood Festival

The son of Ghaiyyath remains on course to lock horns with this year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas hero and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Bow Echo in the mile Group One on July 29.

After bagging the first Group One of his career in the Jebel Hatta at Meydan in January, the four-year-old added to that success on his return to Britain in the Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown Park.

Opera Ballo was only just denied a second Group One of the year when finishing a close up third in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, which was his first defeat of 2026. And, after reporting Opera Ballo to have taken his trip to the Royal meeting well, Appleby is excited about seeing what he can do at the picturesque Sussex venue.

He said: “The plan is to go straight to the Sussex Stakes. He has surprisingly come out of the race very well. I thought he would sleep for a bit after that run as it was an end-to-end gallop and he did it the hard way.

“He has come out of it bouncing so that was great to see. We are just going through the motions on making our way towards Goodwood.

“He has naturally always had that pace, but we have just had to control him slightly. He is a horse that we are looking forward to.”

Gimcrack candidate emerges

A trip to the Qatar Goodwood Festival also beckons for St James’s Palace Stakes third Talk Of New York after Appleby described the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes as ideal for the son of Wootton Bassett.

He added: “Talk Of New York will go for the Thoroughbred Stakes as I think that is tailor-made for him around there. He had a tough Ascot, but he has bounced out of the race in great order.

“The start didn’t do him any favours, but he was taking on two Guineas winners so full credit to him.”

While Opera Ballo and Talk Of New York will strut their stuff at Goodwood, stablemate Nabati will bid to back up his debut Yarmouth win (replay below) in a novice contest at Newmarket, ahead of a possible tilt at the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York.