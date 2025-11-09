Only By Night edges out Champ Kiely in Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase

Gavin Cromwell's mare Only By Night made a winning seasonal debut in the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase at Naas.
Narrowly denied by Jango Baie in the Arkle at Cheltenham in March, the seven-year-old was last seen filling the runner-up spot again behind Majborough at the Punchestown Festival but she got back to winning ways with a thrilling success under Keith Donoghue.
Only By Night jumped and travelled sweetly for much of the two-mile contest and arrived to lay down a strong challenge to Champ Kiely (16/5) after the 7/4 favourite Inthepocket took a crashing fall two out when beginning to come under the pump.
Donoghue and Paul Townend on the eventual runner-up went at it in a cracking duel to the line, with 4/1 shot Only By Night just getting her head down as they passed the post to score by a short-head.
There was 17 lengths back to the third Ile Atlantique (9/4), a stablemate of the second, with 400/1 chance Gaelic Arc last of the four to finish.
Inthepocket and jockey Mark Walsh were both quickly to their feet and appeared largely unscathed after the fall.
Only By Night was Cromwell's first runner for the winner's new owners Robcour and he said on Racing TV after the event: "I'm absolutely delighted, she was game in the finish. It's exciting to have a horse for Robcour and for her to win was great, it's a nice race to win.
"I thought it was a tight race on paper, I think we could have finished fourth and run a cracker. Thankfully we've come out on the right side.
"I'm not sure what she'll take in on the way (to Mares' Chase at Cheltenham Festival in March), I suppose the John and Chich Fowler Memorial Mares Chase in January is an option, I haven't looked a whole lot beyond here, but it's a nice start anyway."
Paddy Power and Betfair clipped Only By Night to 6/1 from 8/1 for the Paddy Power Mares' Chase.
Elsewhere on the Naas card, high-class chaser Spillane's Tower was the unplaced 6/5 favourite on his seasonal return in the Listed SIS Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle, the two and a half-mile contest won by the Anthony Mullins-trained Letos (11/1) under Danny Mullins.
Bookmakers reacted to the performance of Spillane's Tower by pushing him out to 50/1 for the King George VI Chase at Kempton.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.