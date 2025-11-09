Only By Night edges out Champ Kiely in Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase

Gavin Cromwell's mare Only By Night made a winning seasonal debut in the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase at Naas.

Narrowly denied by Jango Baie in the Arkle at Cheltenham in March, the seven-year-old was last seen filling the runner-up spot again behind Majborough at the Punchestown Festival but she got back to winning ways with a thrilling success under Keith Donoghue. Only By Night jumped and travelled sweetly for much of the two-mile contest and arrived to lay down a strong challenge to Champ Kiely (16/5) after the 7/4 favourite Inthepocket took a crashing fall two out when beginning to come under the pump. Donoghue and Paul Townend on the eventual runner-up went at it in a cracking duel to the line, with 4/1 shot Only By Night just getting her head down as they passed the post to score by a short-head. There was 17 lengths back to the third Ile Atlantique (9/4), a stablemate of the second, with 400/1 chance Gaelic Arc last of the four to finish.