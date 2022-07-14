Last seen finishing fifth behind subsequent Coral-Eclipse winner Vadeni in the Prix du Jockey Club, Onesto (33/10) was held up last of all by Stephane Pasquier in the early stages and he briefly had to wait for a gap to appear early in the straight as the front-running Simca Mille made his bid for home.

Simca Mille still held a clear advantage entering the final two furlongs, but Pasquier hadn't asked his mount for everything and Onesto began to make gradual headway once in the clear.

After moving alongside the long-time leader a furlong out, Onesto soon had the race in safe keeping and he just needed to be kept up to his work to get the verdict by a neck.

James Ferguson's El Bodegon, who had finished three places ahead of Onesto on their previous meeting at Chantilly, fared best of the British and Irish contingent in third, with Eldar Eldarov and Piz Badile both finishing well beaten.