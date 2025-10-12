Onemoredance springs Naas surprise

Onemoredance caused a 33/1 upset in Sunday's Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes at Naas.
The three-year-old filly had won four handicaps earlier in the year and although well held at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival last time out, she bounced straight back to form on her first run at Listed level.
The daughter of King Of Change hit the front with around a furlong to travel and was kept up to her work by jockey Ben Coen to hold the rallying 18/1 chance Smiling at bay, with Soft Winds (25/1) rounding out a big-priced tricast.
