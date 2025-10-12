Menu icon
Another Sky Bet Ebor celebration or Johnny Murtagh
Johnny Murtagh

Onemoredance springs Naas surprise

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 12, 2025 · 3h ago

Onemoredance caused a 33/1 upset in Sunday's Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes at Naas.

The three-year-old filly had won four handicaps earlier in the year and although well held at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival last time out, she bounced straight back to form on her first run at Listed level.

The daughter of King Of Change hit the front with around a furlong to travel and was kept up to her work by jockey Ben Coen to hold the rallying 18/1 chance Smiling at bay, with Soft Winds (25/1) rounding out a big-priced tricast.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

