William Buick and Ombudsman pull clear of Minnie Hauk at Royal Ascot
William Buick and Ombudsman pull clear of Minnie Hauk at Royal Ascot

Ombudsman to skip Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in favour of return to York in August

Horse Racing
Thu June 25, 2026 · 16 min ago

Ombudsman will be prepared for a repeat bid in the Juddmonte International at York in August rather than return to action for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park early next month.

The Godolphin owned entire, trained by John & Thady Gosden in Newmarket, lit up last week's Royal Ascot meeting with another superb performance in landing his second Prince of Wales's Stakes (replay below), after which the door was left ajar for another possible shot at the Eclipse, in which Ombudsman was runner-up to Delacroix last July.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

However, it has been decided that a return to Sandown - where he made a successful seasonal debut when defeating Gethin in May - will be swerved and the "busy" five-year-old will be kept fresh for targets later in the campaign.

Thady Gosden told the Racing Post: "We've got all our ducks in a row now with Ombudsman and the plan is for his next race to be the Juddmonte International at York.

"He's come out of Royal Ascot fine but he's been a busy boy this year already with a trip to Dubai in March, and this will give him a bit more time. You can't do everything."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING