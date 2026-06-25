Ombudsman to skip Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in favour of return to York in August

The Godolphin owned entire, trained by John & Thady Gosden in Newmarket, lit up last week's Royal Ascot meeting with another superb performance in landing his second Prince of Wales's Stakes (replay below), after which the door was left ajar for another possible shot at the Eclipse, in which Ombudsman was runner-up to Delacroix last July.

However, it has been decided that a return to Sandown - where he made a successful seasonal debut when defeating Gethin in May - will be swerved and the "busy" five-year-old will be kept fresh for targets later in the campaign.

Thady Gosden told the Racing Post: "We've got all our ducks in a row now with Ombudsman and the plan is for his next race to be the Juddmonte International at York.

"He's come out of Royal Ascot fine but he's been a busy boy this year already with a trip to Dubai in March, and this will give him a bit more time. You can't do everything."