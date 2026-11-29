The five-year-old, owned by Godolphin and ridden by William Buick, stormed home after briefly meeting trouble in the home straight to comfortably account for last year's winner, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Calandagan.

Japanese stars Danon Decile, Masquerade Ball and Croix Du Nord finished third, fourth and fifth in a top-class edition of the Tokyo contest worth £2.367 million to the winner. Calandagan's stablemate Goliath was sixth while the Irish hopes Minnie Hauk and Ethical Diamond didn't make any real impact.

Ombudsman was recording the sixth Group 1 win of his career having beaten the same horse into second when scoring by nearly four lengths in last month's QIPCO British Champion Stakes at Ascot. It was a first British-trained winner of the Japan Cup since Alkaased for Luca Cumani in 2005.

On returning home from the Far East, the son of Night Of Thunder will stand at Darley's Irish stallion base, where he will command a fee of €45,000.

“My message to Ombudsman is ‘Thank you very much’," said Buick. "He’s been a fantastic horse – he’s been a star, a champion. For me to ride him has been a pleasure. Horses like him don’t come around that often.



"He’s been an unbelievable racehorse. Today, he showed a new kind of strength – different distance, very different surroundings – obviously, the Japan Cup is a very tough race. He will become a stallion now. Hopefully, he will be successful in that career as he was as a racehorse."