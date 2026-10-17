Ombudsman reversed 2025 places with Calandagan in the Champion Stakes at Ascot

An impressive three and three quarter lengths was the distance back to Calandagan in second with Bay City Roller almost two lengths away in a gallant third.

The answer wasn't long in coming for when William Buick pressed the button, Ombudsman scooted clear in taking fashion and kept up the gallop to the line where Buick stood up in his stirrups to salute the crowd.

There was little change to the order until the straight with Bay City Roller briefly taking over in front but Ombudsman had soon passed him with Calandagan on his shoulders having made his ground.

Devil's Advocate took them along from Prix de l'Arc second Bay City Roller, turned out just a fortnight after Paris, with Ombudsman in third and Ryan Moore and the rather free Constitution River on his outside.

Calandagan came out on top 12 months ago (from Ombudsman and Almaqam) but hadn't quite been at the same level this season and the market favoured last year's runner-up who had the whole field in front of him from the start.

Six went to post for the 10 furlong Group 1 and one of those was a pacemaker for Ombudsman (5/4 favourite) but it was a high quality line-up and a fascinating renewal, featuring last year's one-two-three.

Buick said: “That was something else, but he has shown that before. At York I think the ground was wrong as it was softer than it was today. There were a couple of other factors, it was a funny race, but today I think we saw the real Ombudsman.

“That turn of foot he has is amazing, which you saw today. It is explosive. He is the fastest horse that I have ridden over ten furlongs. It is an amazing feeling when you press the button on him. He has got such a good racing brain, and he races so economically, but when you ask him he fills up. He is like a coiled spring. You fill him up and off he goes. He is an incredible race horse and I do feel very privileged to ride a horse of his calibre as he is amazing.

“I could see him (Calandagan) in the corner of my eye, but then we left him again. I saw him very briefly. We had a ding-dong last year, but it is one-one now. They are two great racehorses that produced a great race last year, but it was our turn today.

“I don’t think he would have any problems with that [Keeneland]. It would be the first time he would try a mile and a half, but I would leave that to John and Thady [Gosden, trainers], and the team.

“You’ve got to remember that his two wins in the Prince Of Wales’s have been pretty scintillating. This one was as well. You could pick any of them, with this certainly being one.”

John Gosden, he trains the winner in partnership with son Thady, commented: ”It was a special performance from a special horse. We got off a little far back in this race last year, about ten or eleven lengths off it, so we thought we are not going to do that again. This time the race went perfectly and he rode him just how he wanted to.

“He is top class when you get it right. I think we got the tactics a little faulty last year, but don’t take anything away from Calandagan as he won well.

“That was back to what he did in the summer. It didn’t work out at York as he spun his wheels. William said he didn’t seem to get hold of the track, but he got hold of the track alright today. That was wonderful.

“The ground was a bit on the slow side for him as he likes it real quick, but he has shown his class which is the main thing. I thought the jockey was very confident as I did say 'when are you going to go?'.

“Either he will go to stud, or I will discuss it with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and see if he would consider putting him in the Breeders’ Cup Turf. That is the only other option now. I think the Japan Cup will be a little bit late if he is going to be a stallion.

“Golden Horn didn’t enjoy it [Keeneland] as it was a sandpit because it rained three inches. This horse will handle it well as he is quick and agile.

“You could have sat on the lead if you wanted to today so he is the right type of horse, and I think the track would suit him, but we don’t have to make a rapid decision.

“He is the best mile and a quarter horse that I have ever trained.”

Francis-Henri Graffard said of Calandagan: “I think he ran a very good race, but the winner is a champion with a lot of power. When he kicked again in the straight he left us there.

“He came really nicely in the straight. We had to go around the Ballydoyle horse, which probably didn’t help us, but he came there really nicely but Ombudsman kicked for home very strongly. My horse tried but this year was different to last.

"I think I am paying for my decision to run him at Epsom [in the Coronation Cup]. I’ve been trying to get around this bad decision all season with him. He didn’t disgrace himself though. I think he ran a good race, but he was beaten by a good horse.

"The plan was to go to the Japan Cup with him again so hopefully he comes out [of the race] well. He ran well today so hopefully we go back there with him and, fingers crossed, he can perform again."