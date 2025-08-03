Ombudsman poised for Delacroix clash in Juddmonte International Stakes

And after reporting Ombudsman to have taken his exertions in the Eclipse well Gosden believes the extended mile and a quarter on the Knavesmire will play to the strengths of the Godolphin-owned colt, who is a general 2/1 chance.

However, with that allowance reduced when the two meet again on August 20th, Gosden, who trains the son of Night Of Thunder alongside his father John, hopes he can turn the tables and add to his Group One win in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The pair served up a real treat in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park last month with the Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Dubawi, armed with a 10lb weight-for-age advantage, coming out on top by a neck in a true clash of the generations.



Gosden said: “Ombudsman has had a nice little freshen up since the Eclipse and we are looking forward to York.

“There wasn’t much between him and Delacroix last time and the weight-for-age condenses from Sandown Park to York so we will see how we go. Naturally, we would like to see the roles reversed this time, so hopefully he can run another big race.

“Who knows how much the Royal Ascot effort took out of him, but he headed into the Eclipse in very good order and he came out of it well. I think the track at York will be more to his liking as it is more of a speed track compared to Sandown.

“The Juddmonte International is often one of the highest rated races in the world so hopefully he can head there in good order.”

A trip to Doncaster could beckon for stablemate Danielle, who defied a 266 day absence to finish second on her return to action in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood on Saturday.

And following her impressive comeback effort an appearance at the same level in the Betfred Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes, a race that the Gosden yard has won on five previous occasions, on September 11th, could now beckon for the daughter of Cracksman.

Gosden added: “That was her first run of the season and she ran a great race. The winner (Waardah) was an improving filly stepping up in trip, white we were giving her ten pounds, but she has run a very pleasing race.

“She is a naturally fit filly, but we had been waiting for the ground for her. The Park Hill is the next option for a filly like her, but we will see how the land lies between now and then, however there is a nice autumn programme for her."