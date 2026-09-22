Ombudsman could head to Ascot for Qatar Racing Champion Stakes

John and Thady Gosden’s stable star disappointed in the Juddmonte International at York last time, a performance the former put down to the ground, and he wants quick conditions for his five-year-old next time.

A trip to America is also on the table, Gosden telling Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He’s in great form and if the weather stays like this, he could well be running at Ascot but we know very well what happens in October. It looks like Arc weekend is going to be something like good or good to firm. It’s looking dry for the next two weeks anyhow.

“We’re toying with the Breeders’ Cup Turf and obviously they come close. We’ll see but if we get the rain and it goes the wrong way at Ascot then we’ll go straight to Keeneland.”