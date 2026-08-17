Ombudsman and Constitution River on course for Juddmonte International at York

A field of nine was declared for the 10 furlong Group 1 contest with the two star names dominating the betting market.

Ombudsman, who won the Juddmonte International in 2025, tops the Paddy Power and Sky Bet markets at 11/10 but the two year younger Constitution River is 13/8 after winning the Eclipse at Sandown last time.

Two horses who have shown some of their best form on the Knavesmire are Item and Pride Of Arras while Almaqam's connections will be hoping for a decent shower or two to help the chances of the Tattersalls Gold Cup winner.

Francis Graffard has enjoyed a remarkable season or two and the French handler and Aga Khan Studs will be represented by Zaydann, a winner of his last five starts but facing a big step up in class. The same connections ran Daryz - then 'only' a Group 2 winner - in last year's renewal and while the 2025 Arc de Triomphe winner trailed home in last, his team felt the experience proved to be the making of him.

The field is completed by stablemates of 'the big two' in Devil's Advocate, Action and Hawk Mountain.

Wednesday's card begins at 13:50 with the five furlong Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Handicap which has attracted a field of 22.

The Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, won last year by Dewhurst winner Gewan, will see 11 juveniles go to post including the Aidan O'Brien trained pair of Confucius and Haffner as they attempt to follow in the steps of 2024 winner The Lion In Winter.

The Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes is often seen as a stepping stone to the St Leger, the final Classic of the season, and this year's Derby winner Christmas Day will again cross swords with the Epsom second Maltese Cross as well as the Irish Derby third Pierre Bonnard.