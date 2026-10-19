Ombudsman 5/4 for Breeders' Cup Turf after John Gosden confirms intention to run at Keeneland

The five-year-old son of Night Of Thunder, owned by Godolphin and trained by John & Thady Gosden, had disappointed favourite-backers in the Juddmonte International on rain-softened ground at York in August but came roaring back to his best on Qatar Racing British Champions Day.

Ombudsman was produced around a furlong from the finish at Ascot on Saturday and the 5/4 market leader swept to a three and three-quarter-length defeat of Calandagan, reversing last year's placings from the same race in the process.

Keeneland is now calling with a step up to a mile and a half in store at the end of the month.

John Gosden said on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "When you have a top-class horse and a blip occurs - and he wasn't happy for some reason, spinning his wheels at York, which wasn't their fault as they had rain on watered ground - you want to go out on a high note don't you, that's for sure.

"You've seen horses do amazing things earlier in the year and suddenly they trail off, they can go from being a very valuable stallion to being a lot less valuable stallion so I think that is a big factor, that you're trying to end on a positive note which he did on Saturday.

"Then you're being brave - I discussed it with Sheikh Mohammed last night - to take a look at the Breeders' Cup, but he's always been a great sportsman and one to rise to the challenge.

"He has been training back in January in order to run out at Meydan in Dubai, but then we let him down and he came back with a prep and into Royal Ascot, then let him down again, then up to York and two months between races again.

"So for a horse who's been on the go all year, he's still relatively fresh. To that extent it made sense to take a look at it, I know the situation there [Keeneland] well - it is three tight turns, I just hope the rain doesn't come and we don't wind up like we did with Golden Horn all those years ago when you might as well have run the horse in a wet sandpit. We don't want that scenario, for sure.

"He has come out of the [Ascot] race in very good form, full of himself and moving nicely. He ate up, [he's] a bright and happy horse.

"He has a great mind, he's up for it. He enjoys his training and he can be quite laidback which is a good thing, he doesn't want to do it every day that's for sure."