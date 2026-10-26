Olly Murphy Stable Tour 2026-27 National Hunt season including Wade Out, Hold The Serve and Daylatedollarshort

Having celebrated both new personal best winner and prize money totals last season, it is easy to see why trainer Olly Murphy is entering the new campaign full of enthusiasm.

Although there was to be no Grade One victory, or Cheltenham Festival success, a total of 144 winners amassing £1,828,081 in prize money ensured it was a season to savour. Stable stalwart Strong Leader bagged another big prize with victory in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby, while Wade Out showed what he is capable off back over smaller obstacles with victory in the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Aintree in April.

That pair will be bidding to add to their tallies this season, but Murphy has a clutch of exciting youngsters that have graduated from the bumper ranks and the Irish point-to-point field that will attempt to stick their head above the parapet. And as the wraps slowly start coming off his winter horses, the avid Aston Villa fan hopes that he can once again start finding the net with a level of fluidity once again to help ensure his stock continues to rise.

Murphy said: “I had my best ever season last term both numbers wise and prize money wise. We lacked a Grade One winner, but we had a lot of big winners along the way. Finishing up with a winner at Aintree was great. We had a very good season, but we just lacked a superstar.

“I enjoyed Wade Out winning as getting a winner at Aintree, or Cheltenham, is important. Fingers crossed we can unearth a good horse this season. I think we have bought well. We have got a lot of new Irish point-to-point horses, a few French horses and some nice bumper horses from last season, and some nice hurdlers that will now be going novice chasing.

“We look like we have a nice team of horses, and hopefully the proof will be in the pudding."