Olly Murphy confident Barlovento can run well in Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

Check out the key quotes from connections ahead of the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase including Olly Murphy on Barlovento.

With some real headline names set to grace the track at Cheltenham on Saturday, this year’s Festival Trials Day really does suggest plenty of pointers will be gained ahead of those four magical days in March. Top billing goes to the clash between Sir Gino and The New Lion in the Unibet International Hurdle, with the four-runner Grade Two appearing a straight shootout between two of the leading contenders for the Unibet Champion Hurdle. And 35 minutes before that pair lock horns, dual Grade One scorer Grey Dawning will bid to enhance his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup claims when taking on three rivals in the Grade Two Betfair Cotswold Chase. While both those races offer plenty of quality they both lack numbers, which suggests that they are contests to be keeping close eye on. And although both the Grade Two Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle and concluding AIS Novices’ Hurdle have larger fields, with the latter also having a slightly more open feel, both have fairly solid favourites in Impose Toi in the former and Act Of Innocence in the latter. While not carrying graded race status, the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase has been known to throw up plenty of smart performers, and this year's renewal looks capable of carrying on that trend. With all of the nine runners having finished in the first four on their last run, highlighted by the Grade Two second secured by Push The Button in the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot before Christmas, it is a race that brings with it not just potential, but plenty of intrigue. The betting suggests it will be a tight affair with five of the nine runners separated by just a couple of points, while most of those trading at double-figure odds will also fancy their chances in a race that has an open feel about it. And although plenty will already have names to note for the Festival stored in trackers, some room must be kept free for those who reach the frame in Saturday’s curtain-raiser given past renewals.

What the trainers say Nicky Henderson (Califet En Vol) “This will be his third start over fences at Cheltenham and he was in the process of going close last time out before hitting the last, but he is coming along nicely. “I thought his first run over fences there was very good. He slightly over raced as there were only three runners. “He has been very good schooling and that is why we launched him at Cheltenham for his first run over fences, which is something I’m never keen on doing as I think it is a big test for a young horse. “We are out there to try and win this first before we think about anything else beyond this weekend. We know he handles the track so hopefully he should run well.” Anthony Honeyball (Jordans Cross and Kdeux Saint Fray) “Jordans Cross has had a really good season. He was a bit unlucky when he came down at Cheltenham on his penultimate run having made a good start over fences at Aintree, but he made up for it at Doncaster last time. “Everything has been fine since then, but this is another step up, however if he does well we can think about coming back for the novices’ handicap chase at the Festival. “I’m conscious that there is more to come from him when he goes over three miles, but we will leave that until the end of this season or the start of next, but he stays this trip well. “As for Kdeux Saint Fray he rocked up and won at Cheltenham in the same race Jordans Cross fell. “He then ran up at Aintree and I thought he was a good thing that day when he was beaten by the Guard The Moon, however he has recently franked that form. “He has done very little wrong so far and hopefully this will be another stepping stone in the right direction. “I would be hard pushed to choose one over the other although Jordans Cross might have a bit more stamina up his sleeve, but Kdeux Saint Fray is getting weight from him. “It was quite soft the day they both last ran there and they both go there with a decent chance.”

Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase preview and tips for Festival Trials Day