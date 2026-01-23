Olly Murphy confident Barlovento can run well in Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

Check out the key quotes from connections ahead of the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase including Olly Murphy on Barlovento.
With some real headline names set to grace the track at Cheltenham on Saturday, this year’s Festival Trials Day really does suggest plenty of pointers will be gained ahead of those four magical days in March.
Top billing goes to the clash between Sir Gino and The New Lion in the Unibet International Hurdle, with the four-runner Grade Two appearing a straight shootout between two of the leading contenders for the Unibet Champion Hurdle. And 35 minutes before that pair lock horns, dual Grade One scorer Grey Dawning will bid to enhance his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup claims when taking on three rivals in the Grade Two Betfair Cotswold Chase.
While both those races offer plenty of quality they both lack numbers, which suggests that they are contests to be keeping close eye on. And although both the Grade Two Pertemps Network Cleeve Hurdle and concluding AIS Novices’ Hurdle have larger fields, with the latter also having a slightly more open feel, both have fairly solid favourites in Impose Toi in the former and Act Of Innocence in the latter.
While not carrying graded race status, the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase has been known to throw up plenty of smart performers, and this year's renewal looks capable of carrying on that trend.
With all of the nine runners having finished in the first four on their last run, highlighted by the Grade Two second secured by Push The Button in the Howden Noel Novices’ Chase at Ascot before Christmas, it is a race that brings with it not just potential, but plenty of intrigue.
The betting suggests it will be a tight affair with five of the nine runners separated by just a couple of points, while most of those trading at double-figure odds will also fancy their chances in a race that has an open feel about it. And although plenty will already have names to note for the Festival stored in trackers, some room must be kept free for those who reach the frame in Saturday’s curtain-raiser given past renewals.
What the trainers say
Nicky Henderson (Califet En Vol)
“This will be his third start over fences at Cheltenham and he was in the process of going close last time out before hitting the last, but he is coming along nicely.
“I thought his first run over fences there was very good. He slightly over raced as there were only three runners.
“He has been very good schooling and that is why we launched him at Cheltenham for his first run over fences, which is something I’m never keen on doing as I think it is a big test for a young horse.
“We are out there to try and win this first before we think about anything else beyond this weekend. We know he handles the track so hopefully he should run well.”
Anthony Honeyball (Jordans Cross and Kdeux Saint Fray)
“Jordans Cross has had a really good season. He was a bit unlucky when he came down at Cheltenham on his penultimate run having made a good start over fences at Aintree, but he made up for it at Doncaster last time.
“Everything has been fine since then, but this is another step up, however if he does well we can think about coming back for the novices’ handicap chase at the Festival.
“I’m conscious that there is more to come from him when he goes over three miles, but we will leave that until the end of this season or the start of next, but he stays this trip well.
“As for Kdeux Saint Fray he rocked up and won at Cheltenham in the same race Jordans Cross fell.
“He then ran up at Aintree and I thought he was a good thing that day when he was beaten by the Guard The Moon, however he has recently franked that form.
“He has done very little wrong so far and hopefully this will be another stepping stone in the right direction.
“I would be hard pushed to choose one over the other although Jordans Cross might have a bit more stamina up his sleeve, but Kdeux Saint Fray is getting weight from him.
“It was quite soft the day they both last ran there and they both go there with a decent chance.”
Neil Mulholland (Scorsese)
“He has done very little wrong since going chasing. The ground will be a little bit softer than what he has been on recently.
“He has had a run around fences at Cheltenham before, albeit on the Old course, but that is still a plus. He is in a better race than the one at Sedgefield last time, but hopefully he can make his presence felt.
“He was unlucky not to win at Fontwell when he fell late on and when the other horse just got on top of him late on at Wincanton. He is unlucky not to have more than just the one win over fences to his name.
“He is a nice big chaser that has been working very well at home and we are happy with him.
“He has got a nice weight and he has a bit of experience at Cheltenham, and although it is a stronger race, he has been competitive in everything so far.”
Olly Murphy (Barlovento)
“He won well at Kempton Park on last start and hopefully he has come forward again.
“Sean (Bowen) was frustrated that he didn’t manage to win on him at Exeter the first day, and he probably hit the front soon enough at Kempton Park.
“He is in good form and I’m looking forward to running him there. I think he has a nice weight for this and I think he has got a good chance.”
Paul Nicholls (Quebecois)
“This is probably not his ideal ground but I need to get another run into him to get a bit more experience.
"He needs two more runs over fences to qualify for the open handicaps at the Festival.
“He came good in the spring last season and I think that will be the case again when he is on better ground.
“We are coming back in trip here but that won’t do him any harm as it will be good for him to have a go over fences here.
“I’ve not got too many options and the owners like having runners around here. We are going here more hopeful rather than confident”
James Owen (Secret Des Dieux)
“He has improved each run over fences this season and he is definitely a much better chaser than he is a hurdler. The ground will be a little bit of an unknown if it goes really soft.
“Jumping has been his asset. He jumped very well in defeat at Newbury and I thought he ran very well at Kempton Park.
“He wasn’t beaten far that day and it was a good solid run. He should come on for that and he will stay this trip well.
“I’m surprised to see the price we are as we weren't that far behind Barlovento last time.
"The ground is a bit of a question mark but I feel that the horse is on an upwards curve and he should suit the track well.”
Mark Walford (Push The Button)
“He seems in good form and I was pleased with his run at Ascot last time. All of his form seems to be working out nicely.
“He has gone up another pound in the handicap this week for standing in his box without running, which is slightly annoying.
“We think this slight step up in trip will help him again. I just wanted to run him over a bit shorter to make sure his jumping is sharp enough for when we run him in one of these tougher handicaps.
“Stepping up in trip again will suit him as he would probably stay further and the stiff nature of the track will suit him quite well.
“He was just tap for toe all the way at Ascot, but he did stick on nicely and I think the winner looks (Steel Ally) very good, and the third (No Questions Asked) won a Grade Two the next time. I think if things go well he should run a decent race.
“We will see how things go on Saturday, but beyond this there is the Ultima at the Festival over three miles or the Jack Richards there as well.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.