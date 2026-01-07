Oliver Greenall is considering options including Ultima at Cheltenham for Iroko and Jagwar

The two JP McManus-owned horses are the flagbearers for Greenall and training partner Josh Guerriero’s Cheshire yard and both horses have looked in good nick this season.

Iroko was second to The Jukebox Man on his return at Haydock and then impressed in victory at Ascot last time, while Jagwar was third in the Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup on his seasonal return at Cheltenham.

Greenall said of Iroko on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “You need to be of that (Gold Cup) quality to win a Grand National so that’s what the aim is and we’re sticking to that plan.

“We’ll wait for the weights to come out, last year he ran in the Premier Chase at Kelso and that fits in pretty well, it’s almost three miles and it’s good to run him over that trip.