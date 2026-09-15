Oli Rix expects improved show from Mr Macartney in Mill Reef

The juvenile has kept good company since winning a Leicester maiden in May, finishing seventh in the Norfolk and sixth in the Markel Richmond Stakes on his last two starts.

The trainer accepts the market principals will be tough nuts to crack, but following a gelding operation he hopes there’s more to come from his charge.

“It will be a very hard race to win but it’s great to be taking part in a race like that and with some of his collateral form if he improves from being gelded, which I think he has, he could be in the mix-up,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

“I think Arapaho Gold and Andrew’s filly (Jolivete) are going to be tough to beat, they look very obvious to be at the top of the betting, but there’s no reason to think we couldn’t beat the rest of the field in there.”