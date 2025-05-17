Oli Bell previews the second Sunday Series card from Newmarket and provides a selection for every race.

Sky Bet Sunday Series Following the opening day at Musselburgh, the fifth Sky Bet Sunday Series continues at Newmarket on Sunday and the series has now delivered more than £4m in additional prizemoney since its launch in 2021. The Sky Bet Sunday Series - which welcomes a new charity partner in Horse PWR and Retraining of Racehorses - comprises six fixtures with the other four held at Chelmsford (June 1), Hamilton (June 15), Haydock (August 10) and York (September 7). The inaugural Jorvik Shield and a prize of £25,000 will be awarded to the jockey who picks up the most points across the Series while there is a prize of £100,000 for connections of the first horse to win three races across the Series. Stable staff will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with a total of £15,000 (a split of £10,000, £3,000 and £2,000) to be paid out to the teams of the first three trainers across the Series.

Newmarket Course Guide Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Course is home to the first two classics of the British Flat season, namely the 2000 Guineas, which is primarily for colts, and the 1000 Guineas for fillies. They are staged over the final mile of the track’s 10 furlong straight – the longest of any racecourse in Britain – where the downhill run into the famous Dip can often unbalance an inexperienced horse, while the ensuing climb to the line puts a real emphasis on stamina. The Guineas Festival is the highlight of the spring programme at what is often referred to as the headquarters of British racing, before the action moves to the neighbouring July Course in midsummer. The season on the Rowley Mile starts again in September, and the following month sees the leading two-year-olds go head-to-head at the Future Champions Festival, with the Fillies’ Mile and Dewhurst Stakes often helping to identify the leading two-year-old filly and colt, respectively, of their generation.

Oli Bell's race-by-race selections 3.45 Enter ITV7 For Free Novice Stakes (GBB Race) - Treanmor

Charlie Appleby won this race last year and his €2,000,000 purchase TREANMOR has looked good at home according to reports. He’s odds on and that looks ominous for the likes of Vlad, for all his trainers Simon & Ed Crisford have a great record at HQ with their juveniles. Gold Digger’s impressive debut win at Yarmouth the other day suggests that any money for the Richard Spencer newcomers should be taken note of. 4.15 Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap - Zarzyni

ZARZYNI was third at Musselburgh on day one of the series and has since added a win back there; there aren’t many better than David Barron with sprinters like this. He’s still really well treated on his old form and so he is fancied to see off Reigning Profit who has looked an improved sprinter since the visor went back on. Tom Marquand taking over in the saddle on Spring Bloom catches the eye so this C&D winner gets plenty of respect, too. 4.45 Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap - Lord Rapscallion

Connections of Izzari will be eyeing up the £100,000 bonus offered to the first horse that wins three races in the series following his day one win but he has much more on his plate here against some in-form rivals. One of those is LORD RAPSCALLION, who chases a four-timer at the age of nine and actually won this race two years ago. The much younger Ash Wednesday is seeking a seventh win in eight starts so is respected along with Yaaser who represents the wily Jim Goldie who loves a Sunday Series winner! 5.15 Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap (GBBPlus Race) - Sportingsilvermine

Like Izzari, SPORTINGSILVERMINE’s connections will have one eye on the bonus after his day one win, and he has since been second to a well-fancied Gary Moore favourite on the Roodee. Formerly trained in Ireland, this strong-travelling sort hasn’t been with James Owen for long and this looks a very winnable race, especially as he might be best-placed if it becomes tactical. 5.45 Sky Bet Proud To Support RoR Handicap - Good Banter

Columnist made a pleasing enough comeback for Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey earlier this month, just getting tired late on over seven furlongs, so he could run well at a price but I like GOOD BANTER here. He ran well on quick ground on debut and has been holding his form well enough on the all-weather so far this season; off 90 he can run a big race. Sixtygeesbaby looked good when winning at the track last November and his young rider is good value for his 7 lb claim so, along with C&D second and fourth American Style and Dark Cloud Rising, he looks the pick of the rest in a cracking sprint. 6.15 Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap (GBBPlus Race) - Mutaawid

The unexposed MUTAAWID made a pleasing enough return at Goodwood and this strong-travelling sort will hopefully get the solid pace which suits best. The John & Thady Gosden-trained Frankel gelding is fancied to see off the in-form My Margie, the returning Primo Lara, and course winner Bopedro who is down in grade. 6.45 Sky Bet Club Fillies' Handicap - Take A Breath

Saariselka and She’s The Duchess were both doing their best work late on when dead-heating for second at Yarmouth last time and are respected over this longer trip, but TAKE A BREATH looked a filly going places when winning at Doncaster on her reappearance and a 5 lb rise might underestimate her. Lady Manzor, Magna Grecia Star and Ryka all have something to prove now up in trip, but shouldn’t be taken lightly.