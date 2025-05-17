Oli Bell previews the third Sunday Series card from Chelmsford and provides a selection for every race.

Sky Bet Sunday Series The fifth Sky Bet Sunday Series continues at Chelmsford on Sunday and the series has now delivered more than £4m in additional prizemoney since its launch in 2021. The Sky Bet Sunday Series - which welcomes a new charity partner in Horse PWR and Retraining of Racehorses - comprises six fixtures with the three remaining held at Hamilton (June 15), Haydock (August 10) and York (September 7). The inaugural Jorvik Shield and a prize of £25,000 will be awarded to the jockey who picks up the most points across the Series while there is a prize of £100,000 for connections of the first horse to win three races across the Series. Stable staff will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with a total of £15,000 (a split of £10,000, £3,000 and £2,000) to be paid out to the teams of the first three trainers across the Series.

Timeform Chelmsford Course Guide Chelmsford City (first opened in April 2008 under the name Great Leighs) has a polytrack surface and is essentially galloping in nature, having broad, sweeping turns. It is a left-handed track of just over a mile in circumference, with seven-furlong and one-mile races starting on different spurs. Since re-opening, prominent tactics have proven an advantage, all the more so in fact over sprint trips.

Oli Bell's race-by-race selections Apprentice Handicap - Musical Touch

I don't think he got home over seven furlongs at York last time and MUSICAL TOUCH is interesting dropping back to his optimum trip on Sunday. He has a good all-weather record, is still relatively low-mileage for a four-year-old and the excellent Warren Fentiman is booked. 4.15 Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap - Our Cody

One of the newcomers could easily take this but Richard Hughes was sweet on OUR CODY in his Two-Year-Old Guide on Sporting Life this week and she's interesting. She raced away from the key action at Chepstow on debut but still showed ability and plenty of promise. Stall 11 isn't ideal but I think she'll go well. 4.45 Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap - Kitty Furnival

This is competitive but I'm drawn to top weight KITTY FURNIVAL. Simon and Ed Crisford's horses are going very well right now and she posted a career best when second at Lingfield on her return. The winner that day, Educator, has won since and the selection has to be a big player again. 5.15 Sky Bet Price Boosts Handicap - Palmar Bay

This is a wide-open handicap but in stall three I like the look of PALMAR BAY. He represents a top team, Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan having a big chance in the Derby next wide with Pride Of Arras, and their runner here will appreciate the forecast strong pace. He arrives in top form and should be competitive. 5.45 Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap - Hedge Fund

He was all the rage in the betting for his first start for the excellent Mick Appleby at Pontefract on his return but HEDGE HUNT went off too hard in a fiercely-run race and is given another chance. He's on a decent handicap mark based on his form for William Muir & Chris Grassick last season and is the sort of horse his new yard excel with. A first-time hood is an interesting addition. 6.15 Sky Bet Build A Bet Fillies' Handicap - She's a Warrior

Roger Varian is another trainer going well right now and SHE'S A WARRIOR might be the answer to this. She's only had three career starts and makes her handicap debut from a mark of 82. It looks fair based on her good third to El Zoud at Kempton in October and she should be capable of better at three. 6.45 Sky Bet Proud To Support RoR Handicap - Glam Squad

He's two from five on the all-weather and GLAM SQUAD is my suggestion in the finale. He wasn't ideally placed through the race at Kempton last time but made late headway into sixth. There are plenty of front-runners in this which will help suit the four-year-old and the excellent Saffie Osborne takes the ride.