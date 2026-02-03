Old School Outlaw slashed for Cheltenham glory after Fairyhouse win

Racing for the first time since beating current March favourite Bambino Fever at Naas in December and in the JP McManus silks following a subsequent change of ownership, Gordon Elliott’s charge hurdled fluently under Mark Walsh throughout the BetVictor Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle.

A well-backed 1/2 favourite, the six-year-old had market rival Place De La Nation in trouble going to the second last and soon bounded clear to score by nine lengths.

She’s 7/2 from 6s with Paddy Power and Sky Bet (non-runner/no bet) for the Grade Two contest next month.