Gordon Elliott - enjoyed a super Saturday
Gordon Elliott- fine run continued

Old School Outlaw slashed for Cheltenham glory after Fairyhouse win

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue February 03, 2026 · 4h ago

Old School Outlaw is 7/2 second favourite for the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival following a striking success at Fairyhouse.

Racing for the first time since beating current March favourite Bambino Fever at Naas in December and in the JP McManus silks following a subsequent change of ownership, Gordon Elliott’s charge hurdled fluently under Mark Walsh throughout the BetVictor Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle.

A well-backed 1/2 favourite, the six-year-old had market rival Place De La Nation in trouble going to the second last and soon bounded clear to score by nine lengths.

She’s 7/2 from 6s with Paddy Power and Sky Bet (non-runner/no bet) for the Grade Two contest next month.

