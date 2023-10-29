Old Roan Handicap Chase report and replay: Jetoile wins for Ryan Potter and Daryl Jacob

The Grade Two contest has been won by the likes of Kauto Star and Monet's Garden and was a first graded race success for Potter.

Minella Drama stuck to his task but was eventually worn down by Jetoile on the run-in with the eight-year-old going on to win by a length and three quarters.

Tommy's Oscar could never quite get to the pair and nor could Al Dancer who rallied well after losing his place.

Minella Drama, to the fore throughout, was still just about in front at the 'last' but was hardpressed by Daryl Jacob and Jetoile.

Most eyes were on last year's runner-up Hitman and the exciting My Drogo, returning after a long absence, in Sunday's feature but both were adrift as the field weaved their way through the bypassed fences in the home straight.

Jacob, speaking to Racing TV, said: "He obviously came over and he was a bit headstrong, he was a bit of a character. I've worked him a lot and Ryan has done a great job but he wasn't straightforward and takes a bit of knowing.

"Today, we'd planned this. I talked to Ryan after Chepstow and I said the race you want to target at the start of the season is the Old Roan, I said that's the race if we're going to step up in company, that's the one we want to go for and fair play to Ryan, he's produced him on the day.

"It's a shame (the fences were omitted), we want to jump them, but health and safety is paramount. It's not easy, it must be a good half a mile (run-in) and makes it a different type of race, you've got to get into your position earlier to be in the right position to challenge the leaders.

"All credit to the horse, he has dug deep when I needed him, he's got into a nice position in the back straight and once Harry Cobden (on Hitman) was getting a little bit tired I managed to get his position off him and the horse got me into a lovely position, so all credit to the horse.

"That was his Gold Cup today but I mentioned, possibly, to Ryan the Peterborough Chase so that might be an option."

"It was unbelievable," said Potter.

"From the day he won at Chepstow this was what we were planning for. When they pulled the fences out I was thinking that was our chance gone because all he does is gallop and jump.

"Third season (training). I never did a head lad or assistant's job. I fell on Jetoile first season and he was second to Constiution Hill (in the Tolworth); last season didn't go to plan but he still won two and was second a couple of times and for everything to go wrong and for him to still have a good season, we knew we were going to have a good horse this year. A few more like him would be alright!

"I was looking at the Paddy Power but I didn't want to get ahead of myself. He'll go, probably, the Peterborough Chase or the December Gold Cup."