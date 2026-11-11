Old Park Star ready to go on chasing debut at Cheltenham November Meeting but not certain to line up

Nicky Henderson has Old Park Star ready to roll for his chasing debut but is keen to monitor the ground conditions at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner holds an entry in Saturday’s Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase over two miles, where he could meet the likes of Dan Skelton’s impressive recent Perth winner, but Henderson also has an alternative engagement in mind for Old Park Star should conditions prove unsuitably fast.

Wednesday’s beginners’ chase at Ffos Las is considered the back-up plan as things stand, with the Seven Barrows trainer delighted with what he’s seen from his star novice hurdler from last season.

Speaking on a Wednesday lunchtime press call organised by The Jockey Club, Henderson said: “We’ve been very happy. He’s had a racecourse gallop and his schooling has been very good.

“I’ve always said I’m not mad about novices having their first runs around Cheltenham – and Ascot probably – they are difficult tracks and it’s not as simple as let’s say a Newbury.

“The plan was actually to go to Exeter next week but that doesn’t exist (abandoned due to fast ground), but they have put on a novice chase, very kindly, at Ffos Las next week which would probably be the most sensible thing… but he’s in very good form.

“I realise what we’re taking on, Kabral Du Mathan in particular but there are plenty in there.

“The intention is there. The most important thing is going to be the ground, we will look and see what they say the ground is like on Friday. And if Nico’s happy on Friday, then it’s all systems go.

“I look forward to it with a certain amount of trepidation. He was unbeaten last season, he’s the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner and his life is in front of him still. Fences are very much part of it. It won’t be easy but I think he’s up for it.”

Regarding Old Park Star’s schooling work to this point, the trainer said: “His jumping has been good to be fair. He was a very, very good jumper of a hurdle. But we’d ask ourselves the question ‘could we win a Champion Hurdle?’. In days done by we’ve crossed that bridge. Altior could have won a Champion Hurdle but we never tried it. Constitution Hill never went chasing.

“With this horse I think it was more with his jumping style, he wasn’t like a hurdler. From See You Then to Binocular to Buveur D’air… their one weapon was to cross a hurdle very quickly – low and fast.

“This fella jumps more than he hurdles and I think that told us a bit and after his first schooling over fences we made our mind up straight away.”