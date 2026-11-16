Old Park Star and Sober Glory clash over fences in hot Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las

Old Park Star and Sober Glory, who fought out the finish of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, are due to clash in a mouthwatering Beginners' Chase at Ffos Las on Wednesday.
The race was switched to the West Wales venue from Exeter when it became clear the Devon track was unlikely to get the rain it needed to save Monday's meeting.
Nicky Henderson has rerouted Old Park Star having taken him out of his proposed race at Cheltenham on Saturday because of the ground, while Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have been making it clear in recent weeks their stable star Sober Glory was going nowhere until conditions eased.
To add to the interest, Alan King’s Baron Noir, fourth in the Supreme, has also been declared with Jonathan Burke on board.
It’s the first time three of the first four in the Cheltenham Festival opener have met in a chase since Sprinter Sacre, Cue Card and Al Ferof clashed in a vintage 2012 Arkle.
Two horses from Dan Skelton’s yard complete the five-strong field with stable jockey Harry Skelton riding Carlenrig. Charlie Todd takes the ride on stablemate Bobby's Nelson.
The going at Ffos Las is currently described as 'Good' but significant further rainfall is expected by race time which is 13:48 on Wednesday.
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